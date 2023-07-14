The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Friday, June 30
Capstone Cafeteria, 120 Meagan Lane in Judsonia, was cited for proper cooling method not used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed cooked rice in the walk-in cooler cooling with the lids on the containers; employee moved the lids to allow the rice to vent head, corrected on site); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed the outer portions of the can opener to have a food residue on it; employee pulled the can opener for cleaning, corrected on site).
Wednesday, July 5
Exxon Food Mart No. 3, 1720 Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no paper towels in the towel machine at the kitchen handwashing sink; employee put a roll of paper towels at the sink, corrected on site); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed a buildup of debris on the floor under the drink syrup rack and under the drink racks in the walk-in cooler).
Thursday, June 6
Bald Knob Truck Stop, 142 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw porkchops being stored underneath raw chicken in the walk-in cooler; employee moved the porkchops, corrected on site); insects, rodents, animals present or unauthorized person present (observed light coming through gaps between the back door and the door seal; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on top of the oven and oven vent in the kitchen); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed vent hood filters with debris).
Bald Knob Market, 105 U.S. Highway 64 in Bald Knob, was cited for improper cold holding temperatures (observed the pizza prep cooler and the back reach-in cooler to hold foods above 41 degrees Fahrenheit); improper date marking or disposition (observed cheese in the back cooler to be dated June 18; employee discarded the cheese, corrected on site); insects, rodents, animals present or unauthorized person present (observed light coming through gaps between the back door and the door seal; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improperly designed, constructed or used (observed tape holding the lid of the pizza freezer together).
Monday, July 10
Mobil Higginson, 3631 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Searcy, was cited for was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed a mop bucket and cloth hamper blocking access to the kitchen handwashing sink; employee moved the mop, corrected on site); food not separated/protected (observed a box of raw shell eggs being stored over ready-to-eat cheese slices in the walk-in cooler; employee moved the eggs, corrected on site); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed clean dishes drying on cloth towels); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed grease buildup on the vent hood filters; vent hood filters shall be cleaned in a frequency to avoid the buildup of grease).
Doublebee’s Conoco No. 140, 1010 E. Booth Road in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed a storage shelf blocking access to the handwashing sink; employee moved the shelf, corrected on site); improper hot holding temperatures (observed chicken strips and chicken breast in the hot case below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employee pulled the chicken and reheated above 165 degrees Fahrenheit, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed buffalo sauce that has been opened being stored at room temperature; employee moved the sauce to the walk-in cooler, corrected on site); food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improperly designed, constructed or used (observed the cutting board on the prep cooler to have stains and deep cut marks on it); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed buildup of organic matter and food debris along the base boards of wall and on door and observed broken floor tiles in the kitchen).
Akira Hibachi Express, 1400 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly in walk-in cooler); consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods (observed no consumer advisory available); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); insects, rodents, animals present or unauthorized person present (observed curtain not closing properly to the outside; a few flies noted in the establishment); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Wednesday, July 12
Sqrl Service Station Store No. 25, 3097 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); insects, rodents, animals present or unauthorized person present (observed evidence in storage area; the premises shall be free of insects, rodents and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (repair door at walk-in cooler as needed).
