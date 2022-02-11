The following health inspections were conducted in White County:
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Quality Inn and Suites, 3204 E. Race Ave. in Searcy; Searcy Food Mart, 2005 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy; and Yarnell’s Concessions, 205 S. Spring St. in Searcy, all follow-up inspections, all cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified).
Thursday, Jan. 6
Kona Ice of Searcy and Cabot, 127 Eden Park Road in Searcy; and Microtel Inn and Suites, 3668 Ferren Trail in Searcy, both follow-up inspections, both cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified).
La Vida Nutrition, 1904 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, was cited for certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers; provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (permit not posted; locate and post current food service permit).
Joyful Baking Company, 1404 Lauren Drive in Searcy, was cited for certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers).
Friday, Jan. 7
Hampton Inn-Searcy, 209 S. Poplar St. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified).
Mr. Postman Expresso, 2307 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Monday, Jan. 10
Daylight Donuts, 602 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified).
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Pangburn Citgo, 703 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean under shelving in storage area as needed).
Family Market No. 2420, 600 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in cooler).
Thursday, Jan. 13
Dollar Tree No. 5607, 2035 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer).
Friday, Jan. 14
Dollar General Store No. 7726, 803 Arkansas Highway 367 in Judsonia, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed multiple cans on shelf dented; manager pulled cans from shelf, corrected on site); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (facility does not have a permit posted).
La Fiesta II, 509 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food improperly labeled or in original container (food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (locate and post current food service permit).
Ron’s Food (mobile license), 2204 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, follow-up inspection, was cited for certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified).
Wednesday, Jan. 19
CAPCA Headstart Center, 907 W. Barnett St. in Kensett, was cited for food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improperly designed, constructed or used (observed hot-hold unit being held shut with a clamp).
Dollar General Store No. 11051, 512 W. Wilbur Mills Ave. in Kensett, was cited for other violations: code number must be noted on following page (facility has expired food permit posted).
Savory Catering and Event Planning, 1101 W. Wilbur D. Mills Ave. in Kensett, was cited for certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager); improper cooling method used or inadequate equipment used for temperature control (observed cold-hold unit in mobile unit to be holding at temperatures above 41 degrees Fahrenheit; owner removed all time temperature control foods from unit before inspection).
Thursday, Jan. 20
Healthy Hut, 1705 W. Dewitt Henry Drive Suite B in Beebe, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Sonic Drive in Beebe, 1506 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired; locate and post current food service permit).
Curtis Kindergarten, 311 E. Park Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager).
Firehouse Subs No. 633, 1547 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: code number must be noted on following page (food service permit not posted).
Friday, Jan. 21
Subway No. 49382, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe; Super 1 Stop, 20 U.S. Highway 64 in Beebe; Subway Sandwiches No. 23048, 17091 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe; Marco’s Pizza of Searcy, 1221 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy; J and M Meat and Seafood, 106 W. Mulberry Ave. in Searcy; Harp’s No. 136 Food Store, 2525 Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy; all follow-up inspections, all cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified).
Monday, Jan. 24
Searcy Cinema 8, 2933 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager).
General Nutrition Center, 217 N. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
FUMC Mothers Day Out, 302 N. Main St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas; provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink; must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Downtown Church of Christ, 900 N. Main St. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager).
Apple Blossom Child Development, 101 N. Apple St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager); thermometers not provided or accurate (food temperature-measuring devices shall be accurate to intended range; replace thermometers as needed).
Wednesday, Jan. 26
Shipley’s Donuts, 2214 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager).
Thursday, Jan. 27
KJ’s Restaurant, 616 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Judsonia, was cited for cleanup of vomiting and diarrheal events (observed facility with no cleanup procedures for vomit and fecal matter events; written policy left with management, corrected on site); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried and handled (observed clean wares being stored food-contact side up); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied and cleaned (observed men’s bathroom door to have no self-closing mechanism); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (observed facility with expired food permit posted).
Good Grub BBQ, 454 Honeysuckle Road in Bald Knob, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw beef and beef fat in fridge door over ready-to-eat foods; owner moved meats to bottom of the fridge, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed bottles of chemical with no working name; owner labeled chemical bottles, corrected on site).
Friday, Jan. 28
Tafolla Mexican Grill, 3109 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager).
Titas Mexican Store, 206 SE 1st St. in Kensett, follow-up inspection, was cited for other violations: code number must be noted on following page (observed facility to have new owners without proper permit).
Country Kitchen, 1321 W. Wilbur D. Mills Ave. in Kensett, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager); cleanup of vomiting and diarrheal events (observed facility with no cleanup procedure; written cleanup procedure left with facility); improper cold holding temperatures (observed raw shell eggs being stored on a kitchen table; store in refrigerated equipment; employee used eggs, corrected on site); wiping cloths improperly used and stored (observed wiping clothes stored between uses on side of sanitizer bucket; employee put wiping rag in sanitizer solution in bucket, corrected on site); food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used (observed dessert cooler and reach-in cooler in the back storage being in disrepair); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied and cleaned (observed restroom doors to be open and not self-closing); other violations: code number must be noted on following page (observed facility to have expired food permit; current food permit was left with facility, corrected on site).
Monday, Jan. 31
Stu’s Brew, 304 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager).
McDonald’s No. 15989, 600 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (no barehand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice); time as a public health control; procedures and record (update time stamps for food items held out of temp control as necessary).
Forte’s, 1715 W. Dewitt Henry Drive Suite D in Beebe, was cited for certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); thermometers not provided or accurate (food temperature-measuring devices shall be accurate of the intended range); non-food contact surfaces not clean (need to clean grease buildup from in and around fryers, ventahood filters).
Dollar General Store No. 15092, 551 Arkansas Highway 385 N. in Judsonia, was cited for other violations: code number must be noted on following page (facility has expired permit posted; printed off current permit and manager posted it, corrected on site).
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Raiders 3, 551 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Judsonia and Malik LLC/Raiders, 848 Arkansas Highway 367 in Judsonia, both follow-up inspections, both cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified).
Harding Dining Student Center, 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: code number must be noted on following page (post current food service permit).
Bradford Hometown Food Center, 5194 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bradford, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified); improper hot holding temperatures (observed several food items under 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employees discarded old food and turned up heat on hot-hold unit).
S&K Oil Co. Inc., 5246 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bradford, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified); improper hot holding temperatures (observed chicken strips and sausages being held below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employee discarded items, corrected on site).
Tacker’s Shake Shack-Searcy, 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers).
