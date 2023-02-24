The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Noodle House, 2412 E. Race Ave. Suite B in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Hunan Express, 2412 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated or protected (observed raw food product improperly stored in refrigerator); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed grease spill on floor next to reach-in cooler); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed door at reach-in cooler not opening properly).
Tanner’s One Stop, 4071 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); food not separated or protected (observed raw food product stored improperly in refrigerator); improper date marking or disposition (observed deli meats, cheeses, etc. in deli cooler with no date marking information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Microtel Inn and Suites, 3668 Ferren Trail in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Mi Ranchito of Searcy LLC, 301 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (some return air vents need to be cleaned).
Burger King Searcy, 3301 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (repair leak at service sink).
Center on the Square, 219 W. Arch Ave. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.