The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices)
Thursday, Feb. 9
Noodle House, 2412 E. Race Ave. Suite B in Searcy, was cited for food not separated or protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed mechanical dishwasher not delivering sanitizer properly); improper cold holding temperatures (observed sauce, cut lemons stored improperly); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single service items stored on floor; items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Forte’s, 1715 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed residue buildup inside ice machine); thermometers not provided or accurate (observed reach-in cooler not displaying proper digital temperature); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed excessive grease buildup around fryer area).
Friday, Feb. 10
BB Seafood & More LLC, 1901 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for food not separated or protected (observed raw foods stored improperly in walk-in cooler); improper cold holding temperatures (Monster Energy cooler found at 65 degrees Fahrenheit; all refrigeration units must maintain 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (need adequate lighting in walk-in cooler); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Bald Knob High School Cafeteria, 901 N. Hickory St. in Bald Knob, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed several bags of flour in dry storage with damage to the bags; employee pulled the flour for discard, corrected on site); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed the toilet door to be open during the inspection; employee closed the door, corrected on site).
Bald Knob High School, 103 W. Park Ave. in Bald Knob, was cited for food not separated or protected (observed a table cloth being used to cover food items; employee removed the cloth, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed several chemical bottles with no labels; employee labeled the bottles, corrected on site); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed dishes being dried on top of clothes on a countertop; employee put dishes on shelves for storage, corrected on site); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed the door to the bathroom to be open; employee closed the door, corrected on site).
Monday, Feb. 13
WHRG 3694, 316 S. Benton St. in Searcy, was cited for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed employee drink being stored in ice machine).
Starhouse Donuts Beebe, 1608 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager, at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Exxon Autotruck Center 101, U.S. Highway 64 and 67 in Beebe, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed residue buildup inside ice machine); improper cold holding temperatures (observed deli cooler unplugged at time of inspection); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed missing, damaged ceiling tile in storage area).
Savory Catering and Event Planning, 1101 W. Wilbur D. Mills in Kensett, was cited for food not separated or protected (observed a box of raw beef being stored over ready-to-eat cheese in the three-door reach-in cooler; employee moved the meat, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or inadequate equipment used for temperature control (observed the four-door reach-in cooler to not hold proper temperature).
Tacker’s Shake Shack-Searcy, 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Wednesday, Feb. 15
VFW Post 2330, 2107 Davis Drive in Searcy, was cited for insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed light coming in through gaps between the back door and door frame; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents).
White County Law Enforcement, 1600 E. Booth Road in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed several chemical bottles in the kitchen and office to have no labels of working names of the contents).
