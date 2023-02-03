The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Thursday, Jan. 19
Searcy Food Mart, 2005 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no contents label); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used; test strips (test strips not available).
Friday, Jan. 20
Dollar Tree No. 2857, 3504 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Cross Kids Development Center, 805 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor).
Monday, Jan. 23
Sonic Drive In Beebe, 1506 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed damaged ceiling tile above utensil storage rack).
Midnight Oil Coffee House, 801 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used; test strips (test strips not available).
Marco’s Pizza of Searcy, 1221 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program); hands not clean or improperly washed (food employees shall clean their hands prior to glove use).
FUMC Mothers Day Out, 302 N. Main St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Rise & Grind Coffee Co., 119 E. Center Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program).
Khan Convenience Mart, 4888 Highway 367 S. in McRae, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed empty container of chemical sanitizer at three-compartment sink).
El Ranchero Loco Mexican Grill, 4890 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in McRae, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used; test strips (test strips not available).
Wednesday, Jan. 25
WHRG No. 3691 (gas station), 1199 N. Maple St. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food on the floor in walk-in cooler).
His Kids Christian Academy, 3328 W. Arkansas Highway 36 in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (observed thermometer not displaying proper temperature).
Big Red No. 155, 9645 Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia, was cited for improper date marking or disposition (observed several food items in the walk-in cooler to have no date markings; employee dated the food for when it was prepared, corrected on site).
Walmart Super Center No. 4168 Bakery, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed leak at three-compartment sink); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Thursday, Jan. 26
Subway No. 49382, 2003 W. Center Ave. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed wiping cloths in solution that tested below 200 ppm).
Friday, Jan. 27
Subway Sandwiches No. 23048, 17091 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Poco Havana Coffee, 2414 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas and must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing; food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used; test strips (test strips not available).
