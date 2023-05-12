The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Monday, May 1
Wendy’s of Searcy, 1707 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed trays blocking access to the front handwashing sink; employee moved the trays, corrected on site); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed light coming in through gaps between the back door and door frame; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed scoops being stored in containers with the handle touching the food; employee removed the scoops, corrected on site); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed grease buildup on several non-food contact surfaces in the kitchen).
Harding Place Retirement Center, 801 S. Benton St. in Searcy, was cited for consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods (observed no consumer advisory on menu).
Searcy Thrills on Wheels Skate, 3579 Arkansas Highway 367 South in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information; label all spray bottles as to contents); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Tuesday, May 2
Marlen’s Mexican Store, 206 SE First St. in Kensett, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
El Sol Mexican Restaurant, 1404 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no soap at handwash sink and observed no paper towels at handwash sink); approved thawing methods not used (observed food product thawing improperly); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on exterior of cooking equipment, etc.); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed low light intensity in walk-in cooler).
Wednesday, May 3
Snappy Mart No. 7, 119 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed the freezer to not freeze food items); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed clean dishes drying on cloth towels).
Thursday, May 4
Whilma’s Filipino Restaurant, 701 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for improper date marking and disposition (observed prepared food items in cold hold unit with no date mark); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on the floor); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Harry Parker DBA Firststep Preschool, 2312 Llama Drive in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers).
Wild Sweet Williams, 504 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product on floor of walk-in cooler); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items on floor of storage area).
Friday, May 5
KFC, 2504 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no handwashing sign posted at the kitchen handwashing sink; handwashing sign given to employee and posted, corrected on site); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed one of the breading tables being stored next to the handwash sink where no splash guard is in place; employee moved the breading table, corrected on site); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed black growth on the wall in the dishwashing room, and observed food debris on the site of several cooking/hot hold units); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed water puddles on the floor in the kitchen from when the three-compartment sink is drained); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed black growth buildup in the grout and tiles in several areas of the facility); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (observed food permit to be posted on the manager’s door in the back of the building).
The Mixing Bowl, 2315 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for improper date marking and disposition (observed a gallon of milk in the walk-in cooler dated April 24 on the container; employee discarded the milk, corrected on site); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed ice buildup on several boxes of food items in the walk-in); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed a light fixture to not have a protective cover or shield over the fluorescent bulbs); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (observed the facility permit to be expired).
This Guy’s Smoke N Grill, 2030 S. Benton St. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly).
Monday, May 8
Shipley’s Donuts, 2214 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed utensils, etc., stored in handwash sink and observed no paper towels at handwash sink); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on exterior of some cooking, storage equipment).
Tuesday, May 9
Captain D’s LLC No. 3669, 1602 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on some return air vents above three-compartment sink); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed leak at three-compartment sink faucet); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Travis Barbecue, 330 Harlan Road in Mount Vernon, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Wednesday, May 10
Bald Knob Senior Center 55+, 402 E. 4th St. in Bald Knob, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed a stool blocking access to the kitchen handwashing sink; employee moved the stool, corrected on site); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed no mop sink); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed an improper type of ceiling tiles).
Bulldog Restaurant, 3614 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper cold holding temperatures (observation: Several TCS food items in the cook prep cooler are above 41 degrees Fahrenheit).
C&A Family Investments LLC, 600 N. Walnut St. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
CAPCA Headstart Center, 907 W. Barnett in Kensett, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks refrigerator thermometer; employee placed thermometers in the coolers, corrected on site); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit to be expired; current food permit printed and handed to employee, corrected on site).
Farmhouse Cafe, 133 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a chemical bottle to have no label or common name to identify it; bottle was labeled with common name, corrected on site); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed light coming in between the door and door frame of the kitchen side door and back door of the facility; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed several boxes of food on the floor of the walk-in freezer).
Laveda’s Catering, 208 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired; locate and post current food service permit).
Mazzio’s Pizza, 2910 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed sanitizer solution below acceptable range); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service item stored improperly); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on some return air vents, water marks on outside wall of walk-in freezer); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed missing ceiling tile above three-compartment sink).
