The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Thursday, Feb. 23
Harding Dining-Softball Concessions, 204 S. Blakeney St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks and provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (need three-compartment sink to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc).
Harding Dining-Baseball Concessions, 204 S. Blakeney St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks and provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (need three-compartment sink to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc).
Donuts Donuts of Beebe, 1129 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Central School, 3259 Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia, was cited for improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed kitchen reach-in cooler to not keep ambient air).
Friday, Feb. 24
Barb’s Barbeque, 905 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use; and do not use for purposes other than handwashing).
WillYums BBQ Grill LLC, 2937 W. Country Club Road in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Monday, Feb. 27
Tafolla Mexican Grill, 3109 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed mechanical dishwasher not delivering sanitizer properly); no consumer advisory for raw or undercooked foods (observed no consumer advisory on menu); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on the floor in storage area; items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
Slader’s Alaskan Dumpling Co., 301 E. Center Ave. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install RPZ assembly for direct connection to municipal water system); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Econolodge RM & Suites Searcy, 120 N. Rand St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Malik LLC/Raiders, 848 U.S. Highway 167 in Judsonia, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw shell eggs being stored over ready-to-eat cheese in the walk-in cooler); improper date marking and disposition (observed several containers of cheese blend in the walk-in cooler to have no date markings; employee dated the cheese, corrected on site); time as a public health control, procedures and record (observed the facility to hold with time but not recording the time for when food left proper holding temperatures; employee timed all the food items, corrected on site); unapproved thawing methods used (raw fish filets were being thawed in standing water in the three-compartment sink); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed the wall behind the three-compartment sink to be in disrepair); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed grease buildup on the vent hood system filters).
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Beebe Baseball Concession, 1201 Center St. in Beebe, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Beebe Softball Concession, 1201 Center St. in Beebe, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to repair crack in the faucet at three-compartment sink).
China Buffet, 1703 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); food not separated/protected (observed raw food items stored improperly in walk-in cooler); unapproved thawing methods used (observed food items being improperly thawed); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Gorditas Aguas Calientas, 703 N. Elm St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager, at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
KJ’s Market LLC, 599 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Judsonia, was cited for improper date marking and disposition (observed several food containers in the lobby reach-in cooler to have improper dating; employee corrected the labels, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed containers of cooked cabbage and mac’n cheese to be cooling in an air-tight container with the lid on).
Raiders 3, 551 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Judsonia, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed a box of expired over-the-counter medicine for sale).
Tacos A Toda Madre, 136 Wildflower Drive in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device, provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink and must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
