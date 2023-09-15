The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Thursday, Sept. 7
VFW Post 2330, 2107 Davis Drive in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored, or used (observed a bottle of sanitizer with no label on the bottle; employee labeled the bottle, corrected on site); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed light coming in through gaps between the back door and door frame; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (facility permit shows expired).
Stirred Up & Baked Goods LLC, 6040 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Shorty’s, 3393 Arkansas Highway 157 N. in Judsonia, was cited for improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed facility to use an ice bath to keep food cold; employee added more ice, corrected on site); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed scoop in the cut strawberries and in the cooking oil where the scoop handle touches the food; employee removed the scoops, corrected on site).
Rose Bud Football Concession, 124 School Road in Rose Bud, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Rose Bud Basketball Concession, 124 School Road in Rose Bud, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service item stored on floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Friday, Sept. 8
Beena’s Tiny Tots Daycare, 797 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Judsonia, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); food not separated/protected (observed an employee’s carton of raw shell eggs being stored over ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler; employee relocated the eggs, corrected on site).
Monday, Sept. 11
Bald Knob School, 103 W. Park Ave. in Bald Knob, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed a table cloth being used to cover food items; employee removed the cloth, corrected on site); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed the loading door to have gaps in between the bottom of the door and the door frame; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents).
Bald Knob High School Cafeteria, 901 N. Hickory St. in Bald Knob, was cited for improper hot holding temperatures (observed chicken patties on the serve line below proper temperature; employee reheated to correct temperature, corrected on site); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed light coming in underneath the side exit door; outer openings of a retail food establishment shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by filling or closing holes and other gaps along floors, walls, and ceilings, a closed, tight-fitting window or windows or a solid, self-closing, tight-fitting door or doors).
Bald Knob High School Gym, 103 W. Park Ave. in Bald Knob, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no paper towels at the sink in the gym concession; employee restocked the paper towel machine, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored, or used (observed no label on several chemical bottles in the kitchen; employee labeled the bottles, corrected on site); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed the ice scoop buried in ice in the ice machine; employee removed the ice scoop, corrected on site).
Bald Knob Football Field Concession, 103 W. Park Ave. in Bald Knob, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed several chemical bottles with no labels in the kitchen; employee labeled the bottles, corrected on site); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed two boxes of chips being stored on the floor).
Ananya’s Thai Food, 2624 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed no RPZ in place for direct connection to municipal water system).
Ahlf Junior High Basketball Concession, 315 N. Elm St. in Searcy, was cited for unapproved thawing methods used (observed food item thawing improperly); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (three-compartment sink needed to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc).
