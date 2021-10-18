The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Monday, Sept. 27
Mazzio’s Pizza, 2910 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for wiping cloths improperly used or stored (change sanitizer solution as necessary); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean return air vents in food prep area as needed); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Exxon Autotruck Center 101 on U.S. Highway 64 in Beebe, was cited for improper date marking or disposition (food prepared and packaged by a food processing plant shall be clearly marked at the time the original container is opened and if the food is held more than 24 hours to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of seven days); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (replace missing ceiling tile as necessary in food prep, storage area); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Rialto Theater, 100 Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Yarnell’s Concessions (mobile unit), 205 S. Spring St. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired and at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification.)
Dollar General Store No. 13338, 869 Arkansas Highway 13 in McRae, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Thursday, Sept. 30
Smokes & Aces Barbecue (mobile unit), 1016 Pioneer Road in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Sonic of Searcy No. 2, 1823 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for in-use utensils: improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations).
Monday, Oct. 4
Sonic Drive-In, 36 U.S. Highway 64 West in Beebe, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Over Yonder A Southern Kitchen (mobile unit), 915 Scooty Drive in Beebe, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (outside smoker should be covered/screened in before use); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (need Quat test strips to work with mode of chemical sanitization); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (wooden shelving should be stained or covered with non-absorbent material).
Love’s Midway, 2496 Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Dollar General Store No. 17046, 2319 Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Searcy Food Mart, 2005 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas; must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Quality Inn & Suites, 3204 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles to contents); thermometers not provided or accurate (food temperature-measuring devices should be accurate to intended range); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Race Street Conoco Food Mart, 3127 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers; provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser; provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (store all personal food items properly); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (single service items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Searcy High Football Concession, 315 N. Elm St. in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Searcy High Football Visitors, 315 N. Elm St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system and provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser); thermometers not provided or accurate (food temperature-measuring devices shall be accurate to intended range); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Searcy High Basketball, 315 N. Elm St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser; must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands and provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Thursday, Oct. 7
Hampton Inn-Searcy, 209 S. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification and posted permit has expired).
Wild Sweet William’s, 304B S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Casey’s General Store No. 3876, 2620 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Friday, Oct. 8
Searcy Head Start, 610 Moss St. in Searcy, was cited for plumbing not installed or inproper backflow devices (repair leak at three-compartment sink); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Monday, Oct. 11
Pangburn Nutrition Center, 904 Second St. in Pangburn, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents).
Dollar General No. 8491, 304 Searcy St. in Pangburn, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Family Market No. 2420, 600 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (food temperature-measuring devices shall be accurate to intended range); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.