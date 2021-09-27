The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Thursday, Sept. 2
Happy Jacks Place, 1108 N. Main St. in Beebe, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (no barehand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice); food not separated/protected (observed improper storage of raw animal foods); improper date marking and disposition (observed opened commercially packaged items with no date mark); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (repair prep cooler as needed).
Friday, Sept. 3
Beebe Football Visitor Concession, 1201 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); non-food contact surfaces unclean (clean inside cooler as needed); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Beebe Football Home Concession, 1201 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for inadequate handwashing facilities supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Beebe Badger Arena Concession, 1201 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Tuesday, Sept. 7
El Vallarta Grill, 704 N. Hickory St. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Great Western Dining at ASU-Searcy, 1800 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (repair leak at three-compartment sink faucet); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Ahlf Junior High Basketball Concession, 315 N. Elm St. in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (need three-compartment sink to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc.); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Friday, Sept. 10
Pangburn School Day Care, 1100 Short St. in Pangburn, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Pangburn Basketball Concession, 1100 Short St. in Pangburn, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (need to install a three-compartment sink to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc., and test strips not available); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (cooler not working properly; PHF items not stored in the cooler at the time of inspection); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Monday, Sept. 13
Rose Bud School, 124 School Road in Rose Bud, was cited for improper date marking and disposition (date mark all commercially packaged TCS food items or TS items prepared on site and held for more than 24 hours).
Rose Bud Head Start, 170 School Road in Rose Bud, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Rose Bud Basketball Concession and Rose Bud Football Concession, 124 School Road in Rose Bud, was cited for inadequate handwashing facilities supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Gold Star Meal Prep LLC, 903 ASU-Boulevard Suite A in Beebe, was cited for inadequate handwashing facilities supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas and must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (single-service items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Lilia-Filipino Chow (mobile unit), 131 Blount Road in Higginson, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strip not available); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification.).
Liberty Christian School Inc., 1202 Benton St. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification and posted permit has expired).
CJ’s Cajun Station No. 2 (mobile unit), 135 Ranchette Village Road in Searcy, was cited for at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas, must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers and provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill, 3002 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (no barehand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in storage area, walk-in freezer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (single-service items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
Thursday, Sept. 16
Lighthouse Christian Academy, 505 N. Apple St. in Beebe, was cited for inadequate handwashing facilities supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations); other violations: Code number must be noted (posted permit has expired and at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Friday, Sept. 17
Moonlight BBQ LLC (mobile unit), 2275 Gum Springs Road in Searcy, was cited for was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Riverview High School, 810 Raider Drive in Searcy, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor in storage area).
Monday, Sept. 20
Sam’s Southern Eatery Searcy, 1608 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code number must be noted (at least one employee with management/supervisory duties should obtain a CFM certification).
Beebe Junior High School, 1201 W. Center Ave. in Beebe, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Starbucks Store No. 25831, 3243 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
Dollar General Store No. 13587, 199 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); other violations: Code number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
Dollar General Store No. 233, 108 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); other violations: Code number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.