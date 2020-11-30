The following health inspections were conducted in White County:
Thursday, Oct. 29
Sushi Cafe, 2039 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed employee slicing carrots with no gloves; use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment; employee was instructed to wash hands and don gloves before returning to slicing); food not separated/protected (observed raw shell eggs stored above broccoli in the walk-in cooler; separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food; an employee moved the broccoli to a different shelf); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed chlorine sanitation levels to low for proper sanitization at the mechanical warewash; employee was instructed to discontinue use of the mechanical ware was and bleach in the three-compartment sink to sanitize wares); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed chemical spray bottles with no labels; working containers used for storing poisonous or toxic materials such as cleaners and sanitizers taken from bulk supplies shall be clearly and individually identified with the common name of the material; employee labeled the spray bottles); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed knife stored between prep tables; employee removed knife and washed and sanitized knife).
Local Farm to Fork Butcher Shop, 308 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink; provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation; toilet and warewashing areas must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers).
Jimmy Johns, 2301 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed bug spray that is not approved for use in food facilities; a restricted use pesticide shall be applied only by a certified pest control operator; employee discarded the spray); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly; ice scoops shall be stored with the handle up in the ice or in a cleanable container; employee corrected on site by cleaning an sanitizing ice scoop then storing in a cleanable container); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (permit not posted; it is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit; contact billing office to ensure compliance with the law).
J & M Meat and Seafood, 106 W. Mulberry Ave. in Searcy, was cited for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed employee drinks without lid or straw in meat prep area; discontinue consuming food, use of unapproved beverage containers or use of tobacco in food preparation or warewashing area; employee discarded drinks); compliance with variance, specialized process and HACCP plan (HACCP plan required; plan guidelines provided); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee jacket stored over meat saw; all employee items shall be stored in designated area away from food prep; employee moved jacket to designated area).
Harding Place Retirement Center, 801 Benton St. in Searcy, toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents).
Harp’s 136 Food Store, 2525 Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (a handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing; must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available at three-compartment sink; test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean spill under shelving in dairy walk-in cooler); hot and cold water unavailable or inadequate pressure (no hot water at three-compartment, handwash sinks; hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the establishment).
Friday, Oct. 30
The Mixing Bowl, 2315 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no paper towels at either handwash sink; employee provided paper towels at each of the handwashing sinks); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed several items stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler; an employee relocated the items to shelves at least 6 inches above the floor).
Big Creek Fish House, 3177 Arkansas Highway 16 in Pangburn, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored and used (single-service items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean interior/exterior of refrigerators, cooking equipment as necessary); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired; it is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit; contact the billing office to ensure compliance with the law).
Awesome (mobile unit), 2404 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
A Fist Full of Butts & A Few Ribs More (mobile unit), 1390 Raft Creek Road in Griffithville, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired; locate and post current food service permit).
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Great Western Dining at ASU-Beebe, 610 Pecan St. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Laveda’s Catering, 208 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink).
Apaches Grill Searcy, 610 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer).
Thursday, Nov. 5
Sawbuck’s, 1811 U.S. Highway 64 in El Paso, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); improper cold holding temperatures (store all food product at prep area in ice bath if refrigeration is not working properly); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored and used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean exterior of cooking equipment as needed).
Ropers Restaurant, 1035 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, was cited for food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer).
Western Sizzlin Steak House, 3210 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); non-food contact surfaces not clean (remove unnecessary items from dishwasher area).
Friday, Nov. 6
Reggae Flavas (mobile unit), 1293 U.S. Highway 64 West in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
McDonalds, 1820 U.S. Highway 64 in El Paso, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored and used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
Khan Convenience Mart, 4888 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in McRae, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas; must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (repair faucet at service sink).
El Ranchero Loco Mexican Grill, 4890 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in McRae, was cited for food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); unapproved thawing methods used (TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method, under refrigeration or running water).
El Paso Exxon Foodmart, 3097 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, was cited adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (utensils and food contact surfaces of equipment shall be sanitized before use after cleaning; need method of chemical sanitization on hand to properly sanitize utensils, etc); insects, rodents or animals present or an unauthorized person present (evidence of rodents in storage area; discard all affected food items, single-service items, etc); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
Monday, Nov. 9
VFW Post 7769 Fred Harrell, 1405 E. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
Casa Mojitos Restaurant, 1911 W. Dewitt Henry Drive. in Beebe, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer; locate thermometer in prep cooler); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored and used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor in storage area); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available at mechanical dishwasher; test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
Smokes & Aces Barbecue (mobile unit), 1016 Pioneer Road in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
T-Macs Barbecue (mobile unit), 108 Apache Drive in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
The Eggroll Express (mobile unit) in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
McAlister’s Deli, 3512 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired; locate and post current food service permit).
Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill, 3002 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); unapproved thawing methods used (TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method, under refrigeration or running water); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (need heat-sensitive test strips at mechanical dishwasher).
Fuji Steakhouse, 3548 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer; need visible, accurate thermometers in all refrigeration units); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations, store ice scoop in cleanable container or handle up inside ice machine).
Thursday, Nov. 12
Rambler Cafe, 442 Arkansa Highway 5 in Rose Bud, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer; food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible in all refrigeration units for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature).
Pangburn Country Kitchen, 701 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); unapproved thawing methods used (TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method, under refrigeration or running water); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink).
Southern Girls BBQ Inc., 508 Searcy St. in Pangburn, was cited for food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired; locate and post current food service permit).
Friday, Nov. 13
Daughters of The Other Side (mobile unit), 500 Main St. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Exxon Autotruck Center 101, U.S. Highways 64 and 67 in Beebe, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (replace missing ceiling tiles in storage area as needed).
Huckleberry’s, 2613 Eastline Road in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food).
Liberty Christian School Inc., 1202 Benton St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas).
Monday, Nov. 16
Starbucks Store No. 25831, 3243 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored and used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
New China Buffet, 2625 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer; food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible in all refrigeration units for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations, 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer, walk-in cooler); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations; store ice scoop in cleanable container or handle up inside ice machine); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean exterior of ice machine, lid, etc. as needed); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (need adequate lighting in walk-in cooler).
Dora Express No. 2, 1516 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer; food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible in all refrigeration units for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available; test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean vent-a-hood filters as needed); hot and cold water unavailable or inadequate pressure (hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the retail food establishment; restore hot water availability at handwash sink); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (locate and post current food service permit).
Chili’s No. 1353, 3705 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean return air vents in food prep area as needed).
Subway No. 29515, 3209 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (food service permit not posted; locate and post current food service permit).
Arby’s No. 5003013, 3100 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed mop sink mounted on wall next to and touching drain board for clean wares at three-compartment sink; provide a barrier between sink and drainboard to prevent splash contamination); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed food and grease debris on exterior of equipment in prep area; the food contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed walls at prep station and floor throughout cooking area, prep area, washing area to have old food and grease buildup; clean the physical facility in a frequency to prevent this accumulation; observed floor tile and floor/wall juncture tiles missing and in disrepair; physical facility shall be maintained in good repair; repair or replace tiles).
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Big Bayou Market, 312 U.S. Highway 64 E. in Bald Knob, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Cuervito’s Grill, 6056 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, follow-up inspection, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
El Palenqe of Bald Knob Inc., 2806 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, inspection due to complaint, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Rib Crib, 3208 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal-probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer; food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible in all refrigeration units for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (cloths in use for wiping containers and other equipment surfaces shall be held between use in a chemical sanitizer solution at an appropriate concentration as specified and laundered daily); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored and used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor in storage area).
St. Mary’s Bakery, 6011 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); thermometers not provided or accurate (food temperature measuring devices shall be accurate; repair thermometer at whirlpool refrigerator, hot hold unit as needed).
Monday, Nov. 23
Doublebee’s Conoco No. 139, 6027 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, was cited for food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored and used (must use single-service items in accordance to regulations 6 inches off the floor); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean return air vents in food prep area as needed).
Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 2812 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
John C. Lightle Center, 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (mechanical dishwasher not delivering sanitizer properly; use three-compartment sink to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc until dishwasher is functioning properly); toxic substances improperly identified, stored, or used (label all spray bottles as to contents).
Tuesday, Nov. 24
McDonald’s No. 15989, 600 S. Main St. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
