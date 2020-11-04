The following health inspections were conducted in White County:
Friday, Oct. 23
- Casey’s General Store No. 3876, 2620 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer).
Monday, Oct. 26
- Walmart Supercenter No. 4168 Deli and Food, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Walmart Supercenter No. 4168 Bakery, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (permit not posted, locate and post current food service permit).
- Subway No. 49382, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- McDonald’s No. 23327, 3715 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Racing Quik Mart, 2015 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for In-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations; store ice scoop in cleanable container or handle up inside ice machine).
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Kitchen Ramos, 8447 Arkansas Highway 13 in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
