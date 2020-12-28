The following health inspections were conducted in White County:
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Sonic Drive In, 1506 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
Happy Jacks Place, 1108 N. Main St. in Beebe, was cited for food not separated or protected (separate all raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
China Buffet, 1703 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers; handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing); food not separated or protected (separate all raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in cooler); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (cloths in use for wiping containers and other equipment surfaces shall be held between use in a chemical sanitizer solution at an appropriate concentration and laundered daily); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean exterior of cooking equipment as needed); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (repair lid on Kenmore floor freezer).
Monday, Nov. 30
Sonic Drive In, 36 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
El Vallarta Grill, 704 N. Hickory St. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Apple Blossom Child Development, 101 N. Apple St. in Beebe, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Camp Wylde Wood No. 1, P.O. Box 1255 in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Captain D’s LLC No. 3669, 1602 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (evidence observed in front counter storage area; maintain the premises free of insects, rodents and other pests); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations).
Early Impressions Preschool, 1412 N. Beech St. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
