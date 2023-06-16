The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices).
Tuesday, May 30
Novadades Roxanna’s, 2506 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); unapproved thawing methods used (observed raw meats thawing on a table top at the start of the inspection; employee moved the meats into the cooler, corrected on site); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (facility’s food permit expired Nov. 30, 2021).
Tuesday, May 30
Bulldog Restaurant, 3614 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, was cited no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Chili’s No. 1353, 3705 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on some return air vents in food prep area); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee items stored improperly).
El Palenqe of Bald Knob Inc., 2806 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw beef being stored over cut tomatoes in one of the reach-in coolers; also observed raw shell eggs being stored over sticks of butter in the back reach in cooler; raw meats were moved, corrected on site); improper date marking or disposition (observed an employee dating food items after the inspection had started); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed light coming through gaps between the back door and the door seal; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed a spoon and several scoops where the handles were touching the food items they were stored in); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed no service sink at the establishment); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted food permit expired).
The Hobnob Cafe Inc., 105 Pinewood E. Suite E in Bald Knob, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw shell eggs being stored over ready-to-eat foods in the prep cooler; employee moved the eggs, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed several chemical bottles with no working labels; employee labeled the bottle, corrected on site): insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed the drive-through window open during the inspection; openings for ventilation shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents; employee closed the window, corrected on site).
Wednesday, May 31
Popeye’s Restaurant, 1805 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed evidence in container of single-service items in storage area; the premises shall be free of insects, rodents and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on return air vents in dry storage area); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Rock House, 1301 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product stored on floor in walk-in freezer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed water pool on bottom shelf of reach-in coolers); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed need for adequate lighting in walk-in cooler).
Thursday, June 1
Burger, Pies, & Fries, 2600 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed debris on knife blade in storage rack); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly).
Eddie’s BBQ Shack II (mobile unit), 709 Covenant Place in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean venthood filters exterior of cooking equipment).
The Burger Beastro, 374 Louis Pruitt Road in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Monday, June 5
Burger King, U.S Highway 67/W.t Center St. Suite A in Beebe, was cited for time as a public health control, procedures and record (observed pickles in prep area that did not have time label applied to product; pickles were time labeled during inspection).
Hubilai Mongolian Stir Fry, 130 N. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw animal food stored improperly); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed cut lemons held for service with no dispensing utensil available); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on some return air vents in food prep area).
Stu’s Brew, 2843 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed items stored in handwash sink); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Tuesday, June 6
Domino’s No. 5378, 3511 E. Race Ave. Suite 700 in Searcy, was cited for physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed front cover missing from three-door reach-in cooler); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Subway No. 2188, 900 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed facility to have no service sink).
Super 1 Stop, 20 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Wednesday, June 7
The Eggroll Express (mobile unit) in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Thursday, June 8
Early Years Place-Moore Ave., 2501 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Greek House Mediterranean Grill, 1211 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed barehand contact with RTE food product); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on storage shelving in kitchen area).
Friday, June 9
Jeannie’s Dog House, 505 Upchurch St. in Bald Knob, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed organic matter on lid of ice machine).
Slader’s Alaskan Dumpling Co., 301 E. Center Ave. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information).
The Impasta, 1512 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no signage at handwash sink); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed no chemical sanitizer at three-compartment sink); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (no test strips available).
Tuesday, June 13
Circle K Store No. 2709990, 9645 Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed several boxes of single-use cups on the floor; employee moved the boxes off the floor, corrected on site).
Sam’s Southern Eatery Searcy, 1608 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling info); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); garbage and refuse improperly disposed or facilities not maintained (observed no cover on outside garbage receptacle).
Wednesday, June 14
Stu’s Brew Coffee & Espresso, 2622 Chapel Lane in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
