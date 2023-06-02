The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Wednesday, May 24
Western Sizzlin Steak House, 3210 Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for improper cold holding temperatures (observed food items out for service held without refrigeration); improper date marking and disposition (observed prepared food items in cooler with no labeling information and observed commercially packaged items opened on site with no labeling information); unapproved thawing methods used (observed food items thawing improperly); food improperly labeled or not in original container (observed food containers reused with no label information of the food product being stored in them); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food items stored on the floor in walk-in cooler); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed leak at three-compartment faucet); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed front cover of three-door cooler missing); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee drink stored improperly).
Sonic of Searcy 2, 1823 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed sanitizer solution at improper level).
Thursday, May 25
Searcy Country Club, 2719 Country Club Road in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product stored on floor in walk-in cooler); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on some return air vents); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed water leaks at faucets of service sink, prep sink).
Shell Station, 1250 Truman Baker Drive in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser; handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use and provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed empty containers of soap and sanitizer at three-compartment sink); improper date marking or disposition (observed prepared food items in cooler with no date mark and observed opened commercially packaged food items in cooler with no date mark); unapproved thawing methods used (observed food items thawing improperly); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed leak at handwash sink faucet); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed missing, damaged ceiling tile in food prep area).
Friday, May 26
Ropers Restaurant, 1035 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, was cited for food not separated or protected (observed raw animal foods stored improperly); improper date marking or disposition (observed opened, commercially packaged food items in walk-in cooler with no date mark info); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling info); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product stored on floor in food prep area).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.