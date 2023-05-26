The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Sarah Hudson Pierce: Managing our crazy selves
- Tommy Centola: Something more than a simple sandwich
- Kenneth Mills: Remembering those who gave their lives for our freedom
- Randy Zinn: What about our graduates?
- Angela Ford: Why did God send Jesus to earth?
- Rose Bud High School parent confronts School Board on bullying of daughter, sex abuse allegations
- Resigning WCC girls basketball coach arrested on misdemeanor battery charge
- Health inspections - May 17-26, 2023
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy council slashes financial responsibility of car dealership for June Street improvement project
- 26-year-old Searcy man in custody after Monday morning shooting outside of Captain D's
- Searcy 43-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder after 5-hour manhunt Saturday
- May 2 deaths just north of Searcy officially ruled homicides; person of interest in custody
- Searcy 41-year-old officially charged for allegedly pointing gun at son of victim he assaulted
- Searcy School District retirees honored at reception, reflect on years served
- Searcian to attend Intensive Law & Trial in July
- Carjacking attempt results in arrest Thursday in Beebe
- One-vehicle accident Wednesday night on Yankee Road kills Kensett 25-year-old
- Then-ASU-Beebe dorm resident charged with sexual crimes involving 5-year-old, child porn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.