The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Thursday, May 11
El Mercado Cavadas-Meat, 1527 E. Rave Ave. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information); food improperly labeled or not in original container (observed food items with no vendor information).
Friday, May 12
WillYuma BBQ Grill LLC. (mobile unit), 2937 W. Country Club Road in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Doublebee’s No. 126, 2620 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no soap available at handwash sink); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed evidence in storage area; the premises shall be free of insects, rodents and other pests and measures must be taken to eliminate their presence); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored improperly); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on exterior of floor fan – clean as needed).
Monday, May 15
Sonic Drive In of Searcy No. 1, 2005 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for unapproved thawing methods used (observed food items thawing improperly).
Riverview-Judsonia Schools Gym, 1004 Broadman St. in Judsonia, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no handwashing sign at the handwashing sink; handwash sign given to employee and posted, corrected on site).
Ozark Waffles No. 1312, 2200 Center St. in Beebe, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food items stored on floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 504 N. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on the floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); Other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill, 3002 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed barehand contact with RTE food item); food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly); improper date marking and disposition (observed opened, commercially packaged food items with no date label); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Tuesday, May 16
Pizza Hut Wing Street, 906 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Inspired Meal Prep LLC, 901 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed wiping cloths in solution that tested below acceptable range).
Wednesday, May 17
UAMS Kids First, 2006 E. Park Ave. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Arkansas Cattle Auction, 605 E. Booth Road in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no hand soap at handwash sink); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
