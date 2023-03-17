The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Wednesday, March 8
Shorty’s, 3393 Arkansas Highway 157 N. in Judsonia, was cited for inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas not used (observed no shielding for the light bulbs in the back storage area).
Good Grub BBQ, 802 Arkansas Highway 367 in Judsonia, was cited for hands not clean or improperly washed (observed employee put on gloves without washing hands first; employee washed hands and replaced gloves, corrected on site); improper date marking and disposition (observed several containers of coleslaw and beans without date markings on the container; employee dated the containers, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or inadequate equipment used for temperature control (observed briskets and pork cooling in aluminum pans with aluminum foil covering the containers preventing heat from leaving the container; employee vented the containers, corrected on site).
Thursday, March 9
Great Western Dining at ASU-Beebe, 610 Pecan St. in Beebe, was cited for improper date marking and disposition (observed opened, commercially packaged food items with no date mark); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed cut lemons out for self-service without a dispensing utensil and observed food items stored on floor in storage area); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on floor ins storage area); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris on some return air vents in food prep area).
ASU-Beebe, 1102 W. College St. in Beebe, was cited for improper hot holding temperatures (observed hot-hold unit at 115 degrees Fahrenheit adjust unit to 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above before using to store TCS food items); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Tuesday, March 14
Mobil Higginson, 3631 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed a mop blocking access to the kitchen handwashing sink; employee moved the mop, corrected on site); improper hot holding temperatures (observed chicken strips, wings and breast in the hot box below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employee reheated chicken to above 165 degrees Fahrenheit, corrected on site).
Lighthouse Christian Academy, 505 N. Apple St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks).
Wednesday, March 15
The Landing, 1 Golf Course Drive. in Searcy, follow-up inspections, was cited for certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink and must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); improper date marking and disposition (food prepared and packaged by a food processing plant shall be clearly marked at the time the original container is opened).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.