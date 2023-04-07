The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Monday, April 3
Fried Rice N’More, 1511 W. Pleasure Ave. Suite A in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no hand-drying provision at handwash sink); food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly in reach-in cooler); approved thawing methods not used (observed food product thawing improperly); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored improperly); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Tuesday, April 4
Rib Crib, 3208 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop improperly stored); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed plastic guard not properly secured inside ice machine); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee jackets, etc., stored in food prep area).
Sharks Fish and Chicken-Beebe, 2010 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed food trays stored in handwash sink); food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly in reach-in cooler); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed no method of chemical sanitization at three-compartment sink); unapproved thawing methods used (observed seafood thawing improperly on floor at room temp); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on the floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (no air gap at drain for three-compartment sink).
North Bar Searcy, 106 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, was cited for improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed several open cups in the kitchen food prep area; employee discarded cups, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed several temperature controlled for safety in the prep cooler and flat-top cooler above 41 degrees Fahenheit); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a chemical bottle in the kitchen with no label; employee discarded the bottle, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed the flat-top reach cooler and the prep cooler to be overfilled where food items were not properly cooled); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed a cup being used as a scoop for the brussels sprouts in the flat-top cooler and a knife’s handle in a container of food in the prep cooler); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed the vent hood filters to have a buildup of grease on them).
