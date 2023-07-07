The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Wednesday, June 28
Family Market 2420, 600 Main St. in Pangburm was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw chicken being stored over raw ground beef on the customer meat cooler; employee rearranged the meats, corrected on site); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed the back loading door to allow light in; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed box of single-use cups stored on the floor of storage area); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed ice and trash buildup in the walk-in freezer).
Bill’s Cash Saver Deli, 600 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Bad Boy BBQ, 103 Dewey Road in Pangburn, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Friday, June 30
Venezia’s Italian Grill, 2841 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed no sanitizer in mechanical warewash machine); improper cold holding temperatures (observed several food items in the single-door prep cooler and the walk-in cooler above appropriate temperature); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed a bowl being used to scoop out the tomato/marinara sauce in the walk-in cooler; employee replaced the bowel with a pitcher, corrected on site).
Pollos Azados Al Buen Gusto (mobile unit), 241 Wells Toad in Bald Knob, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Los Tucanes, 101 E. Wilbur Mills Ave. in Kensett, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
KJ’s Restaurant, 616 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Judsonia, was cited for improper cold holding temperatures (observed cocktail sauce and butter in the server reach-in cooler to be above appropriate temperature); toxic substances properly identified, stored or used (observed several bottles of sanitizer in the kitchen and server area with no labels; employee labeled the bottles, corrected on site); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice cream scoops stored in containers of still water); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed organic material and grease buildup on several ceiling tiles and lights in the kitchen); adequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed personal food mixed in with food for the facility in the walk-in cooler).
Capstone Cafeteria, 120 Meagan Lane in Judsonia, was cited for improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed cooked rice in the walk-in cooler cooling with the lids on the containers; employee moved the lids to allow the rice to vent heat, corrected on site); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed the outer portions of the can opener to have a food residue on it; employee pulled the can opener for cleaning, corrected on site).
