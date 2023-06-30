The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices).
Thursday, June 15
Papa John’s, 409 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
McDonald’s of Searcy 12243, 3515 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed barehand contact with ready-to-eat food); time as a public health control, procedures and record (observed incorrect labels on food product held for service without temperature control).
Friday, June 16
South Main Exxon, 2936 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed evidence in storage area; premises shall be free of insects, rodents and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence).
Monday, June 19
Harp’s Food Store, 2525 Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product stored on floor in walk-in cooler); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on return air vents in deli area).
Citgo Quik Mart, 1300 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no hand drying method provided at the handwashing sink; employee placed a roll of paper towels at the sink, corrected on site); improper date marking or disposition (observed no date labels on foods in refrigerators; employee date labeled foods in refrigerators, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed the white reach-in cooler to have an ambient temperature above 41 degrees Fahrenheit); thermometers not provided or accurate (observed no thermometer in refrigerators); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored on ice bag).
Casey’s General Store No. 3876, 2620 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (observed thermometer displaying incorrect temperature).
Bee Hibachi LLC, 1229 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed the handwashing sink to be obstructed at start of inspection; hand washing sink was made accessible, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed several food items in the flat-top reach-in cooler above 41 degrees Fahrenheit); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed rice cooling in large bulk containers on a table top at room temperature); food improperly labeled or not in original container (observed multiple containers of food in bulk containers in the facility that have no labels for the contents of the containers); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed a scoop in the bulk sugar container with the handle touching the sugar).
Apaches Grill Searcy, 601 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, was cited for was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed an employee cup in the kitchen prep area to have no lid and straw; employee moved the cup out of the kitchen area, corrected on site); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed an employee washing dishes where cleaning and sanitizing was in the same step; employee rewashed and sanitized the dishes properly, corrected on site); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed a cup being used to scoop flour being stored inside the flour container; cup shall be stored in a way where it does not contaminate the flour); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed the employee bathroom to have the self-closing mechanism in non-working order where the door does not self-close); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed the ventilation hood filter system to have a buildup of grease above the deep fryers).
Tuesday, June 20
Subway No. 18618, 2114 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on floor); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Morning Sun Dollar Store Deli, 3589 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Searcy, was cited for improper date marking or disposition (observed opened commercially packaged food items in refrigerator with no date mark); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris on exterior of meat slicer).
Domino’s of Beebe, 903 ASU Boulevard in Beebe, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed front cover missing on prep cooler); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee duffle bag stored with single-service items); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Wednesday, June 21
Subway, 2505 Queensway St. in Searcy, was cited for in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Memphis Old Style BBQ (mobile unit), 10 Hartfield Drive in Rose Bud, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Hardee’s, 2505 Queensway St. in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food item stored on floor in walk-in freezer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on return air vents in food prep area); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed water spill on floor of storage area).
Friday, June 23
Market Cafe, 2312 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for improper cold holding temperatures (observed multiple food items in the kitchen reach-in cooler to be above 41 degrees Fahrenheit).
Los Tucanes, 101 E. Wilbur Mills Ave. in Kensett, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no hand soap at either of the kitchen handwashing sinks; employee put soap at the sink, corrected on site); food not separated/protected (observed raw shell eggs being stored above ready to eat salsa in the three-door reach-in cooler; employee moved the eggs, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed salsa and spicy salsa in the three-door reach-in cooler to be above 41 degrees Fahrenheit); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed two bottles of over-the-counter cough syrup stored on a shelf above food items; employee discarded the medicine, corrected on site); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed light coming in through gaps between back door and door frame; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-use containers stored food contact side up above the reach-in prep cooler; containers were flipped over to prevent contamination, corrected on site); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed grease buildup on ventilation hood filters above the grill).
Country Kitchen, 1321 W. Wilbur D. Mills in Kensett, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed handwashing sink to have no paper towels; employee put a roll of paper towels at the sink, corrected on site); food not separated/protected (observed raw bacon stored over drink cans in the walk-in cooler); improper hot holding temperatures (observed barbecue chicken in the hot table below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employee discarded of the chicken, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed coleslaw and cut tomatoes in the small prep cooler and vanilla soft serve in the soft serve machine above 41 degrees Fahrenheit); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed both back doors to have gaps that allow in; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodent); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed no sanitizer test strips); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed bathroom doors dropped open at the start of the inspection); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed organic material buildup on the walls around the kitchen); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed observed buildup of organic matter on vent hood system); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (US Foods shows that facility permit is expired).
Monday, June 26
El Nopal Tapatio, 407 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed barehand contact with RTE food product); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information); unapproved thawing methods used (observed beef thawing improperly); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product stored on floor in walk-in cooler).
Tuesday, June 27
Casey’s General Store No. 3921, 3400 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (observed thermometer in reach in cooler displaying an incorrect temperature reading); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Chit, Chat & Chew Cafe LLC, 110 W. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed employee handle ready-to-eat bread and cheese with bare hands; employee washed hands and put on gloves, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed mini butter sticks, eggs and hash browns being stored at room temperature; employee moved the food items into a working cooler, corrected on site); unapproved thawing methods used (ham was thawing in a container of water on a table top at room temperature; employee moved the ham into a cooler, corrected on site); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed the back door and the storage room door to allow light in through gaps; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); personal cleanliness (observed an employee with long hair not wearing a hair restraint in the kitchen); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed the facility using lactic acid for sanitizer but does not have lactic acid test strips); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed the ceiling tiles in the food prep area to be porous, stained and some in disrepair); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed personal items being stored on a bread rack over loaves of bread in the kitchen and observed the facility using a counter top deep fryer without a vent hood over the deep fryer).
Daisy’s Lunchbox, 311 N. Spruce St. in Searcy, was cited for improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed a container of strawberries in the prep cooler stacked to where it is above the cooling line for the cooler; employee moved the strawberries., corrected on site).
Floyd Country Store LLC, 1277 Arkansas Highway 31 in Searcy, was cited for was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed barehand contact with RTE food product); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored improperly); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Freshwater Fish Products Store, 500 W. Main St. in Bradford, was cited insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed the back door to have a gap allowing in light; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents).
