The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Tuesday, July 25
Whilma’s Filipino Restaurant, 601 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks and provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system); food not separated or protected (observed raw food product stored improperly); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
China Buffet, 1703 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks); food not separated or protected (observed raw animal foods stored improperly in walk-in cooler); approved thawing methods not used (observed food product thawing improperly); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed wiping cloths stored in a solution that tested below 50ppm); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Wednesday, July 26
Midnight Oil Coffee House, 801 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (heat sensitive test strips not available).
Suttle’s Road Hog BBQ, 2008 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed debris on knife handle in storage rack); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized person present (observed fly traps in need of disposal; change as needed); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on floor).
Khan Convenience Mart, 4888 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in McRae, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager, at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no paper towels at handwash sink); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized person present (observed several fly strips in need of disposing; change as needed).
Country Garden Chinese Restaurant, 1513 W. Pleasure Ave. in Searcy, was cited for improper date marking or disposition (observed half-cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler with no date markings; employee dated the chicken for when it was cooked, corrected on site); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed the men’s and women’s bathroom door being propped open; employee closed the bathroom doors, corrected on site).
Cotton Candy 1-Raz Amusement (mobile unit), 1097 Missile Base Road in Judsonia, was cited for inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (the light bulbs in the facility are not shielded).
Friday, July 28
Camp Wyldewood No. 1, P.O. Box 1255 in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in use spray bottles with no labeling information).
Monday, July 31
Walmart Supercenter No. 4168 Deli, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (observed deli case thermometer displaying incorrect temperature).
Walmart Supercenter No. 4168 Bakery, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Walmart Supercenter No. 4168 Food Store, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed canned food items dented along seams on retail shelving).
Subway No. 49382, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Alley Cats BBQ Shack, 1403 W. Vinity Road in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Rock House, 1301 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on return air vent in food prep area); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed need for adequate lighting in walk-in cooler).
BB Seafood & More LLC, 1901 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed need for adequate lighting in walk-in cooler); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Sonic Drive in Beebe, 1506 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for non-food contact surfaces clean (observed debris buildup on floor in walk-in cooler/freezer and on some return air vents); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed damaged ceiling tiles in food prep area; replace as needed).
Subway Sandwiches No. 23048, 17091 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
