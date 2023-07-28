The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Monday, July 17
Creme & Sugar, 3530 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for in-use utensils improperly stored (observed the ice scoop on a cloth when not in use).
Tuesday, July 18
John C. Lightle Center, 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, was cited for unapproved thawing methods used (observed food item thawing improperly).
Harding Dining-Starbucks, 211 Dr. Jimmy Carr Sr. Drive in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed no heat-sensitive testing device or strip to monitor internal temperature of mechanical dishwasher).
Casa Mojitos Restaurant, 1911 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed mechanical dishwasher dispensing sanitizer at a improper concentration and observed sanitizer container at three-compartment sink empty); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (chlorine test strips not available at mechanical dishwasher); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on some return air vents/on wall behind dishwasher); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee item stored improperly).
Wednesday, July 19
New China Buffet, 2625 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed debris buildup inside ice machine); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (change fly strips in kitchen area as needed); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed wiping cloths in solution that tested improperly); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on some vent hood filters and exterior of some cooking equipment); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (lid and internal plastic cover of ice machine in need of repair); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (adequate lighting needed in walk-in cooler).
Mi Ranchito of Searcy LLC, 301 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on return air vents in food prep area).
Thursday, July 20
Tanner’s One Stop, 4071 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper date marking or disposition (observed opened, commercially packaged food product in reach-in cooler with no labeling information).
Sushi Cafe’, 2039 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed chlorine sanitizer levels too low for proper sanitization at the mechanical warewash; employee replaced and solution properly, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed cut broccoli in the cook prep cooler to be pilled above the cooling line of the cooler).
Cabos Grill Inc. (Guacamole Mexican Grill), 205 S. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed the front handwashing sink paper towel machine to be empty; employee refilled the paper towels, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed chemical bottle with no label; employee labeled the bottle, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed cheese dip cooling in the walk-in cooler in wide and deep pans and with the lid on the pans); utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed clean spoons being stored handle down in storage container); food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, improperly designed, constructed or used (observed damaged plates in the stack of clean plates that are in use).
Friday, July 21
Pangburn Nutrition Center, 904 Second St. in Pangburn, was cited for hands not clean or improperly washed (observed employee put on gloves without washing their hands first; employee washed hands and replaced gloves); food received at improper temperature (observed tuna salad and salad mix received at facility above proper degrees).
Knight Fire BBQ, 304 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed barehand contact with RTE food product); improper date marking or disposition (observed commercially packaged food item with no date label in reach-in cooler); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product stored on floor); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Casa Brava, 1801 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no handwashing sign in the men’s bathroom; handwash sign given to employee and posted, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed salsa in the reach-in cooler to be above proper degree); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a chemical bottle with no label stating the contents of the bottle; employee marked the bottle as sanitizer, corrected on site); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed a fly trap hanging over a prep table; insect control devices are designed to retain the insect within the device, not be located over a food prep area and in a manner that prevents dead insects and insect fragments from getting into food, equipment, utensils and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles; employee moved the flap trap, corrected on site); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed heavy grease buildup on vent filters).
Monday, July 24
Racing Quik Mart, 2015 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink and must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly).
Pop’s Burger Grill LLC, 1108 N. Main St. in Beebe, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
