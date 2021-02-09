The following health inspections were conducted in White County:
Monday, Jan. 4
- Noodle House, 2412 E. Race Ave. Suite B in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); non-compliance with variance, specialized process, or HACCP plan (develop HACCP plan for the production of sushi rice as needed); food improperly labeled or not in original container (label all unmarked food containers with common name of food, date, etc.).
Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Kona Ice of Central Arkansas LLC, 127 Eden Park Road in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Searcy Food Mart, 2005 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (need three-compartment sink to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Thursday, Jan. 7
- Daisy’s Lunchbox, 311 N. Spruce St. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
- Good Measure Market, 614 S. Main St. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Papa John’s, 409 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (single-service items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean area around three-compartment sink/service sink as needed); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted food service permit has expired; locate and post current food service permit).
- Rise & Grind Coffee Co., 119 E. Center Ave. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Tafolla Mexican Grill, 3109 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer; locate thermometer in LG refrigerator); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations; store in scoop in cleanable container or handle-up inside ice machine); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (single-service items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
Friday, Jan. 8
- The Landing, 1 Golf Course Drive in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink; must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
- One Stop Food Mart, 2319 Arkansas Highway 267 South in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (no test strips available at three-compartment sink; test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
- Little Caesar’s Pizza, 2412 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
- Slader’s Alaskan Dumpling Co., 301 E. Center Ave. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Monday, Jan. 11
- Doublebee’s Conoco No. 140, 1010 E. Booth Road in Searcy, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean exterior of cooking equipment, etc., as needed).
- South Main Exxon, 2936 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in cooler).
- Searcy Main Express, 2000 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (need to clean vent hood filters).
Tuesday, Jan. 12
- Dollar General Store No. 16324, 2526 Arkansas Highway 31 in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
- Dollar General Store No. 11621, 431 E. Main St. in Bradford, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (locate and post current food service permit).
- Pizza Hut Wing Street, 906 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (locate and post current food service permit).
Thursday, Jan. 14
- Super 1 Stop, 20 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (door at walk-in cooler not closing properly; repair as needed).
- Dollar Tree No. 5607, 2035 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired; locate and post current food service permit).
- El Mercado Cavadas, 1527 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- McDonald’s of Searcy No. 12243, 3515 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for wiping cloths improperly used or stored (change sanitizer solution as needed; tested below 100 ppm).
- Forte’s, 1715 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean exterior of cooking equipment, vent-a-hood filters, fryers, etc., as needed).
Friday, Jan. 15
- Dollar General Store No. 12240, 5958 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Rose Bud, was cited for physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (replace missing ceiling tile as necessary).
Tuesday, Jan. 19
- Naree’s Place, 2204 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink; must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers; provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer; locate thermometer in Magic Chef refrigerator); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
- Searcy Elks Lodge No. 2247, 3708 Evans Drive in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
- The Eggroll Express mobile unit in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
- Bald Knob Truck Stop, 142 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed debris on can opener; equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; employee washed can opener); improper cooling time and temperatures (observed cooked sausage cooling for three hours at 72 degrees Fahrenheit in walk-in cooler; cooked PHF/TCS food cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 70 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours and from 135 degrees F to 41 degrees F or below in six hours; manager discarded sausage); improper hot holding temperatures (observed meatloaf hot holding for three hours at 130 degrees Fahrenheit; Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth; employee reheated meatloaf to 171 degrees Fahrenheit for hot holding); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed cooked sausage improperly cooling in deep non-venting container; manager discarded sausage); food improperly labeled or not in original container (observed assumed seasoning mix in container with no common working name; food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name; observed ready-to-eat sandwiches in retail cooler without food label); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed old food debris in water well of mechanical warewash); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed a buildup of debris on the inside of the cappuccino machine and the exterior of ice machine; nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed no lid on women’s restroom trash can; women’s room trash receptacle shall be covered); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed debris on wall above mechanical warewash, debris on ceiling above mechanical warewash and debris on walls in cook area; clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed vent-hood filters with debris; vent-hood filters shall be cleaned to prevent accumulation of debris, observed speaker above prep table and personal jackets hanging in storage room; designation areas for employee accommodations shall be provided).
- Family Dollar No. 22686, 2223 Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for improper date marking and disposition (remove food items from shelving that are out of date); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (locate and post current food service permit).
- Mr. Postman Expresso, 2307 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer; locate thermometer in Continental refrigerator); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
- Taco Bell, 145 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed no vent-hood filters in place at vent-hood system; manager washing filters at beginning of inspection and replaced during inspection, corrected on site).
Thursday, Jan. 21
- Mel’s Mudd Hut, 1706 W. Center St. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Pizza Plus, 3611 Arkansas Highway 367 North in Bald Knob, was cited for hands not clean or properly washed (observed employee wash hands in food prep sink; require food employees to use only designated handwash sinks for handwashing); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed debris on can opener; equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; employee cleaned can opener, corrected on site); improper hot holding temperatures (observed Alfredo sauce hot holding in crock pot at 91 degrees Fahrenheit; Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth; employee discarded sauce, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed sausage and chicken in left prep unit to be over 41 degrees Fahrenheit; TCS foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth; these two items were the only items out of temp due to being overfilled; the unit was verified to be adequately holding temperature; employee discarded sausage and chicken, corrected on site); improper date marking and disposition (observed spaghetti sauce dated Jan. 4, 2021; food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of seven days; employee labeled sauce, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored, or used (observed chemical bottles stored next to single-use utensils; employee moved chemical bottles, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed sausage and chicken in left prep unit filled over fill line; equipment for cooling and heating food, and holding cold and hot food, shall be sufficient in number and capacity to maintain internal food temperatures in accordance with rules and regulations; employee discarded sausage and chicken, corrected on site); food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable, properly designed, constructed or used (observed right prep unit leaking water; all equipment in retail food establishment shall be kept in good repair); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed no test strips at mechanical warewash; test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solution); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed no self-closer on restroom doors; a toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed personal food items stored with retail food items in walk-in cooler; establishment shall provide designated areas for personal uses; observed vent-hood system is inadequate to remove smoke from facility; ventilation hood systems should be sufficient to remove smoke, odor and condensation).
Thursday, Jan. 21
- El Ranchero Loco Mexican Grill, 4890 Highway 367 S. in McRae, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored, or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer, locate thermometer in small salsa cooler).
- Chatterbox Child Care, 701 N. Main St. in Beebe, was cited for food not separated or protected (separate all, including raw, food products properly in refrigerator).
Friday, Jan. 22
- CJ’s Cajun Station 2, 135 Ranchette Village Road in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas, provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
Monday, Jan. 25
- FUMC Mothers Day Out, 302 N. Main St. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- McDonald’s No. 15989, 600 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for time as a public health control, procedures and record (place time labels on food items held out of refrigeration for service).
Tuesday, Jan. 26
- Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill, 3002 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated or protected (separate all, including raw, food products properly on storage rack in walk-in cooler); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations six inches off the floor in walk-in cooler); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (adjust sanitizer solution for wiping cloths as needed, tested well above 200 ppm); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (heat sensitive test strips needed at mechanical dishwasher).
Wednesday, Jan. 27
- Road Hog BBQ mobile unit, 2008 W. Dewitt Henry Dr. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Suttle’s Road Hog BBQ, 2008 W. Dewitt Henry Dr. in Beebe, was cited for food improperly labeled, original container (food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food).
Thursday, Jan. 28
- Sonic of Bald Knob, 130 Highway 167 in Bald Knob, follow-up inspection, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed styrofoam pieces adhering to cup holder such that they can fall into open cups, the food contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations).
- Pizza Depot, 2903 Highway 376 N. in Bald Knob, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Daylight Donuts, 602 W. Dewitt Henry Dr. in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (a handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing, provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink); food improperly labeled, original container (food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination six inches off the floor); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired, locate and post current food service permit).
- Farmhouse Cafe, 133 Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, follow-up inspection, was cited for utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed clean dishes stored food contact surface up, clean equipment and utensils shall be stored covered or inverted in as self-draining position that allows for air drying, employee inverted all dishes, corrected on site); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed lactic acid sanitizer with no appropriate test strips, establishment has contacted distributor to send appropriate test strips, observed mechanical warewashing machine not dispensing chlorine sanitizer due to hose being pinched inside conduit line and does not reach inside the interior of machine, a warewashing machine shall be equipped to automatically dispense detergents and sanitizers, establishment has contacted a business twice and have had no call back on getting mechanical warewash serviced, establishment has started using three compartment sink); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed no lid on trash receptacle in women’s restroom, trash receptacle in women’s restroom shall be covered); garbage and refuse improperly disposed or facilities not maintained (observed accumulation of cardboard boxes in back, garbage shall be removed at a frequency to avoid accumulation).
Friday, Jan. 29
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 310 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed dirty knife on magnetic block with clean knives at ware wash sink, knife removed to ware wash, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored, or used (observed chemical spray stainless steel container next to portion cups in back and chemical spray cleaner on front counter with straws, chemicals shall be kept below or away from food, food use items, prep areas and clean wares, chemicals removed, corrected on site); food improperly labeled, original container (observed container of assumed sugar next to ice machine with no label, food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed scoop handle of cut ginger laying on food, scoops shall be stored with handle out of food, to prevent contamination); food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable or improperly designed, constructed or used (observed knife on clean block, with broken tip, utensils shall be kept in good repair, once damaged, shall be discarded, manager removed knife to office for discard); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed both restroom doors standing open, restroom doors shall be equipped with self closers); garbage and refuse improperly disposed or facilities not maintained (observed trash bags stored on ground in front of empty outside dumpster, trash shall be properly disposed of inside lidded receptacles, if inadequate in space or size, a larger receptacle shall be provided); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (observed posted permit expired, permit shows paid in system, place valid permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers, contact the billing office to request a reprint of permit if necessary).
- Cross Kids Child Development Center, 805 Highway 64 W. in Beebe, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired, locate and post current food service permit).
- Taco Bell No. 521, 3307 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed old grease and food debris on the rack wheel covers next to the deep fryer and observed organic matter on the seal behind the faceplate of the slushy machine, non-food contact surface shall be clean to the sight and touch, and cleaned at a frequency to prevent buildup of debris); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed a wet mop head wadded up in the floor of the mop sink, mops are required to be hung and air dried); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit was not posted, permit has been paid and expires in May, place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers).
Monday, Feb. 1
- Little Caesars, 1900 Dewitt Henry Dr. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Natural Food Store Inc. kiosk and Natural Food Store Inc., 500 S. Main St. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Daylight Donuts-Searcy, 1408 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for person in charge present did not demonstrate knowledge or performs duties (there are child toys and child seating tables in the food prep area); food not separated or protected (raw shell eggs were stored above sliced cheese in the reach in cooler, separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food, owner relocated the eggs to the bottom shelf); time as a public health control, procedures and record (observed three kolaches time stamped for disposal at 11 a.m. still in the serving unit at 11:20 a.m., Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods shall be discarded within four hours from the point it is removed from temperature control, the owner discarded the food on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored, or used (observed multiple cleaning chemicals stored throughout the facility above/beside food prep tables, owner relocated chemicals to one storage area); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed fly strips hanging above the microwaves and the 3-compartment sink, insect control devices are designed to retain the insect within the device, not be located over a food prep area and in a manner that prevents dead insects and insect fragments from getting into food, equipment, utensils, and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (a wet wiping cloth was observed on a food prep table, cloths in use for wiping containers and other equipment surfaces shall be held between use in a chemical sanitizer solution at an appropriate concentration and laundered daily); in-use utensils improperly stored (serving tongs handle was laying on the food itself, during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored with the handles not touching the food, tongs removed and corrected on site); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed old food debris buildup on the splash guard for the mixer and on the vent hood and non-food contact surfaces will be clean to the sight and touch).
Tuesday, Feb. 2
- General Nutrition Center, 217 N. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
- La Mexicana, 2847 E. Race St. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (locate and post current food service permit).
Wednesday, Feb. 3
- IHOP #3090, 3513 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (observed that the posted permit was expired, permit is shown to be paid, place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers).
- LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 504 N. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (locate and post current food service permit).
- Flash Market No. 7, 1250 Truman Baker Boulevard in Searcy, was cited for person in charge present did not demonstrate knowledge or performs duties (due to the number of critical violations during the inspection, active managerial control for food safety was not observed); management, food employee and conditional employee, lacked knowledge, responsibilities, or reporting (establishment does not have an established health reporting policy, manager provided FDA 1-B form during inspection); improper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use (observed two open beverage containers stored over food contact containers, employee removed drinks); hands not clean or improperly washed (cook uses 3-compartment sink for hand washing, food employees may not clean their hands in a sink used for food preparation, warewashing or in a service sink used for the disposal of mop water and similar liquid waste, hand washing sinks are dedicated for hand washing only); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no paper towels at hand wash sinks, provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas, observed cart of dirty dishes in front of the handwashing sink by the warewashing station, the hand sink was full of cleaning tools, a handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing, observed no hand wash soap provided at the handwashing sink or the warewashing hand washing sink, provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink, manager placed soap at both sinks); food not separated or protected (observed raw shell eggs stored in the two door RIC over ready to eat cheese, separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food, raw shell eggs were moved to below cheese); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed organic matter buildup on the blade of the can opener, food contact surfaces shall be clean to the sight and touch and at a minimum of every 24 hours, pulled to the three compartment sink); improper reheating procedures for hot holding (observed green beans reheated to 125 degrees Fahrenheit, Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours of leaving cold holding or according to manufacturer's specifications to limit bacterial growth, green beans were reheated to 190 degrees Fahrenheit); improper hot holding temperatures (observed retail hot hold items to be held at temperatures below 135 degrees Fahrenheit, Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer to prevent bacterial growth); improper date marking and disposition (observed multiple TCS foods in facility without a date marking label attached in the reach-in cooler, food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of seven days, product was discarded, observed multiple TCS foods in the pizza prep cooler with a date marking indicating food was help past the seven day max hold, food discarded); time as a public health control, procedures and record (observed gator dogs placed for service time exceeding four hours, observed the breakfast foods with no time labels, the food shall be cooked and served, served at any temperature if ready-to-eat or discarded, within four hours from the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control, food discarded, facility has no written procedures for using time as their public health control, written procedures shall be prepared in advance, maintained at the facility and available for review upon request of the regulatory authority, policy written during inspection); toxic substances improperly identified, stored, or used (observed spray cleaner stored next to food items on the prep table by reach-in cooler, store chemicals away from food or food use items, observed spray bottle containing green liquid with no label); improper cooling method used or inadequate equipment used for temperature control (establishment cooks breakfast at night and places in individual service container and stores in the cooler overnight, cool foods by an appropriate method); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed packaged food stored with ice buildup in the ice cream freezer, packaged food shall not be stored in direct contact with ice or water); food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable or improperly designed, constructed or used (observed the reach-in cooler door seals to be in disrepair, equipment shall be kept in good working order, replace seals to ensure cold-hold temperatures are maintained); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed the knife magnet block to have dust buildup on the top, and the pizza cooker had a buildup with dripping grease, non-food contact surfaces shall be clean to the sight and touch, non-food contact surfaces shall be cleaned regularly to ensure no buildup accumulates); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed the front handwash faucet to have an active leak, plumbing systems shall be kept in good repair, observed back room mop sink to be full of trash and cleaning utensils, mop water shall be properly disposed of in the mop sink, sink shall be cleaned out and used properly); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed both bathroom doors to be propped open during inspection, doors shall be kept closed except during cleaning and maintenance); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed food walk in freezer floors to be dirty, physical facility shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed an employees personal cell phone on a prep table, and personal jacket hanging with clean wares, personal items shall be stored in a designated location to prevent contamination); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (observed a posted expired permit, permit has been paid, place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.