The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices)
Friday, Jan. 27
Mikey’s Pizza Shack, 2903 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program); management, food employee and conditional employee; knowledge, responsibilities and reporting (observed the facility to have no written sick worker reporting form; form was given to employee, corrected on site); no cleanup of vomiting and diarrheal events form (observed facility to have no written policy on cleaning up vomit and fecal matter; written policy was given to employee, corrected on site); improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed an employee’s open can in the food prep area; employee moved the can outside of food prep area, corrected on site); improper date marking and disposition (observed several food containers in the prep cooler to have no date labels; employee dated the foods for when it was prepared, corrected on site); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed the employee bathroom door to not self-close); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed several broken floor tiles in the back storage of the building).
Monday, Jan. 30
Daylight Donuts-Searcy, 1408 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information).
Friday, Feb. 3
First United Methodist Church, 304 N. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product stored on floor in storage area; food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single service items on floor in storage area; items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
Tender Loving Care Early Learning, 1004 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed cupcakes cooling on a counter with towels covering them; employee removed the towels, corrected on site); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed two boxes of single-use cups on the floor of the dry storage area); inadequate ventilation and lighting; designated areas not used (observed a jacket being stored on canned goods in the dry storage area; employee moved the jacket, corrected on site).
Monday, Feb. 6
Waffle House No. 691, 3305 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product on floor in storage area; food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items on the floor in storage area; items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed test strips not available); other violations: Code Number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
Dollar General Store No. 19626, 1700 Arkansas Highway 5 in Romance, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); other violations: Code Number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
Southwest Middle School, 1003 Woodruff St. in Searcy, was cited for toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (the bathroom in the office does not have a self-closing mechanism on the door).
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Whitney Lane Family Worship Center Whitney Lane in Kensett, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
Joyful Baking Company, 1404 Lauren Drive in Searcy, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (no barehand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice); other violations: Code Number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
Gold Star Meal Prep LLC, 903 ASU Blvd. Suite A in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system); other violations: Code Number must be noted (posted permit has expired).
Akira Hibachi Express, 1400 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing); food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly); food-contact surfaces not cleaned and sanitized (observed no sanitizer container at three-compartment sink); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install RPZ assembly for direct connection to water supply).
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Harding Dining Market, 915 E. Park Ave. in Searcy, was cited for inadequate handwashing facilities supplied or not accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers).
