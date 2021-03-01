The following health inspections were conducted in White County:
Monday, Feb. 1
- Daylight Donuts-Searcy, 1408 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for person in charge present did not demonstrate knowledge or performs duties (there are child toys and child seating tables in the food prep area); food not separated or protected (raw shell eggs were stored above sliced cheese in the reach in cooler, separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food, owner relocated the eggs to the bottom shelf); time as a public health control, procedures and record (observed three kolaches time stamped for disposal at 11 a.m. still in the serving unit at 11:20 a.m., Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) foods shall be discarded within four hours from the point it is removed from temperature control, the owner discarded the food on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored, or used (observed multiple cleaning chemicals stored throughout the facility above/beside food prep tables, owner relocated chemicals to one storage area); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed fly strips hanging above the microwaves and the 3-compartment sink, insect control devices are designed to retain the insect within the device, not be located over a food prep area and in a manner that prevents dead insects and insect fragments from getting into food, equipment, utensils, and linens and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (a wet wiping cloth was observed on a food prep table, cloths in use for wiping containers and other equipment surfaces shall be held between use in a chemical sanitizer solution at an appropriate concentration and laundered daily); in-use utensils improperly stored (serving tongs handle was laying on the food itself, during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored with the handles not touching the food, tongs removed and corrected on site); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed old food debris buildup on the splash guard for the mixer and on the vent hood and non-food contact surfaces will be clean to the sight and touch).
Tuesday, Feb. 2
- General Nutrition Center, 217 N. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
- La Mexicana, 2847 E. Race St. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (locate and post current food service permit).
Wednesday, Feb. 3
- IHOP #3090, 3513 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (observed that the posted permit was expired, permit is shown to be paid, place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers).
- LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 504 N. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (locate and post current food service permit).
- Flash Market No. 7, 1250 Truman Baker Boulevard in Searcy, was cited for person in charge present did not demonstrate knowledge or performs duties (due to the number of critical violations during the inspection, active managerial control for food safety was not observed); management, food employee and conditional employee, lacked knowledge, responsibilities, or reporting (establishment does not have an established health reporting policy, manager provided FDA 1-B form during inspection); improper eating, tasting, drinking, or tobacco use (observed two open beverage containers stored over food contact containers, employee removed drinks); hands not clean or improperly washed (cook uses 3-compartment sink for hand washing, food employees may not clean their hands in a sink used for food preparation, warewashing or in a service sink used for the disposal of mop water and similar liquid waste, hand washing sinks are dedicated for hand washing only); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no paper towels at hand wash sinks, provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas, observed cart of dirty dishes in front of the handwashing sink by the warewashing station, the hand sink was full of cleaning tools, a handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing, observed no hand wash soap provided at the handwashing sink or the warewashing hand washing sink, provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink, manager placed soap at both sinks); food not separated or protected (observed raw shell eggs stored in the two door RIC over ready to eat cheese, separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food, raw shell eggs were moved to below cheese); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed organic matter buildup on the blade of the can opener, food contact surfaces shall be clean to the sight and touch and at a minimum of every 24 hours, pulled to the three compartment sink); improper reheating procedures for hot holding (observed green beans reheated to 125 degrees Fahrenheit, Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be reheated to 165 degrees Fahrenheit within two hours of leaving cold holding or according to manufacturer’s specifications to limit bacterial growth, green beans were reheated to 190 degrees Fahrenheit); improper hot holding temperatures (observed retail hot hold items to be held at temperatures below 135 degrees Fahrenheit, Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer to prevent bacterial growth); improper date marking and disposition (observed multiple TCS foods in facility without a date marking label attached in the reach-in cooler, food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of seven days, product was discarded, observed multiple TCS foods in the pizza prep cooler with a date marking indicating food was help past the seven day max hold, food discarded); time as a public health control, procedures and record (observed gator dogs placed for service time exceeding four hours, observed the breakfast foods with no time labels, the food shall be cooked and served, served at any temperature if ready-to-eat or discarded, within four hours from the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control, food discarded, facility has no written procedures for using time as their public health control, written procedures shall be prepared in advance, maintained at the facility and available for review upon request of the regulatory authority, policy written during inspection); toxic substances improperly identified, stored, or used (observed spray cleaner stored next to food items on the prep table by reach-in cooler, store chemicals away from food or food use items, observed spray bottle containing green liquid with no label); improper cooling method used or inadequate equipment used for temperature control (establishment cooks breakfast at night and places in individual service container and stores in the cooler overnight, cool foods by an appropriate method); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed packaged food stored with ice buildup in the ice cream freezer, packaged food shall not be stored in direct contact with ice or water); food and non-food contact surfaces not cleanable or improperly designed, constructed or used (observed the reach-in cooler door seals to be in disrepair, equipment shall be kept in good working order, replace seals to ensure cold-hold temperatures are maintained); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed the knife magnet block to have dust buildup on the top, and the pizza cooker had a buildup with dripping grease, non-food contact surfaces shall be clean to the sight and touch, non-food contact surfaces shall be cleaned regularly to ensure no buildup accumulates); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed the front handwash faucet to have an active leak, plumbing systems shall be kept in good repair, observed back room mop sink to be full of trash and cleaning utensils, mop water shall be properly disposed of in the mop sink, sink shall be cleaned out and used properly); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed both bathroom doors to be propped open during inspection, doors shall be kept closed except during cleaning and maintenance); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed food walk in freezer floors to be dirty, physical facility shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed an employees personal cell phone on a prep table, and personal jacket hanging with clean wares, personal items shall be stored in a designated location to prevent contamination); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (observed a posted expired permit, permit has been paid, place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers).
Thursday, Feb. 4
- Hot Basil, 2010 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Friday, Feb. 5
- Whitney Lane Family Worship Center, 1215 Whitney Lane in Kensett, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- John C. Lightle Center, 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Joyful Baking Company, 1404 Lauren Drive in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Monday, Feb. 8
- Walmart Super Center No. 4168 deli, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Walmart Super Center No. 4168 food store, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (remove canned food items dented along seams from shelving).
- Walmart Super Center No. 4168, 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe, was cited for other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (permit not posted; locate and post current food service permit).
- Slim Chickens Searcy AR Inc., 402 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Subway No. 49382, 2003 W. Center Ave. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
- McDonald’s No. 23327, 3715 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no hand soap at front handwash sink; provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink; employee replaced soap, corrected on site; observed dirty coffee pot in handwash sink by three-compartment sink; a handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing; employee moved dirty dishware to three-compartment sink for cleaning, corrected on site).
- Allgood Eats LLC (mobile unit), 1102 Walmsley Road in Bald Knob, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (no barehand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice; use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment); non-food contact surfaces not clean (clean vent-a-hood filters as needed).
- Citgo Mart, 3816 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed debris on can opener; equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch; manager had employee wash can opener, corrected on site); garbage and refuse improperly disposed or facilities not maintained (observed small accumulation of cardboard boxes on floor by drink syrups; storage refuse and recyclables shall be removed from establishment in a frequency to avoid accumulation and possible contamination; manager had employee move boxes to dumpster, corrected on site).
Wednesday, Feb. 10
- Southern Maid Donuts & Diner, 105 Pinewood in Bald Knob, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Monday, Feb. 22
- Bulldog Restaurant, 3614 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, follow-up inspection, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
- Subway, 3611 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, follow-up inspection, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed employee handsink at front prep area to not be working properly; plumbing fixtures such as handwashing sinks shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use; handwashing sink shall be serviced).
Tuesday, Feb. 23
- Edwards Cash Saver No. 3541, 1701 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (sanitizer container empty at three-compartment sink; replace before using to sanitize utensils, etc).
- Edwards Cash Saver No. 3541 food store, 1701 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (sanitizer container empty at three-compartment sink; change before using to sanitize utensils, etc); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all chemical containers as to contents).
- HISSHI Sushi at Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); unapproved thawing methods used (TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method — under refrigeration or running water); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing; food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations; store ice scoop in cleanable container or handle up inside ice machine); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (single-service items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
Wednesday, Feb. 24
- Bradford Hometown Food Center, 5194 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bradford, was cited for improper date marking and disposition (discard food items from shelving that has past its sell-by date); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
- The Gift Shop, 311 W. Main St. in Bradford, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
Thursday, Feb. 25
- Pangburn Citgo, 703 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
- Pangburn Nutrition Center, 904 Second St. in Pangburn, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
