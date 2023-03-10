The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Wednesday, March 1
Searcy Junior High School, 308 W. Vine Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated or protected (observed raw foods improperly stored in refrigeration unit); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed condensation from AC unit dripping onto food stored underneath).
New China Buffet, 2625 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated or protected (observed vegetables stored next to raw food product at prep area); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (need to clean exterior of some cooking equipment); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (need to repair door of reach-in cooler); inadequate ventilation and lighting, designated areas not used (observed lighting in walk-in cooler not to be adequate).
Dairy Queen (Searcy), 708 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for improper date marking and disposition (observed cut tomatoes/onions in walk-in cooler with no date mark); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (missing ceiling tile in food prep area).
Bradford School, 504 E. Main in Bradford, was cited for improper hot holding temperatures (observed mashed potatoes and beef tenders in the serving line hot holds to be below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employee pulled the food and placed into oven for reheating, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed serving line warmers and the stand-up warmers to hold food below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; facility shall use their ovens as warmers until the other equipment is repaired and in good working order).
Big Bayou Market, 312 U.S. Highway 64 E. in Bald Knob, was cited for improper hot holding temperatures (observed boudin balls and ribs in the hot case to be below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employee pulled the ribs from sale and reheated the boudin balls above 165 degrees Fahrenheit); improper date marking and disposition (observed repackaged beans in the display case to have no dates; employee dated the containers, corrected on site); inadequate ventilation and lighting, designated areas not used (observed vent hood system to have no filters in place).
Thursday, March 2
Mother Goose Nursery, 1314 E. River Ave. in Searcy, was cited for utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed an employee cloth dry cleaned pans; after cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils shall be air dried and may not be cloth dried).
Kids Unlimited Learning Center, 502 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a chemical bottle containing cleaner to have no label; employee labeled the container, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed a container of sloppy joe cooling in the reach-in cooler to be in an air-tight seal; employee vented the container, corrected on site).
Rose Bud Baseball II, 124 School Road in Rose Bud, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Rose Bud Baseball Concession, 124 School Road in Rose Bud, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Friday, March 3
Quality Inn & Suites, 3204 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); improper date marking and disposition (observed prepared food product in refrigerator without date mark information).
Imago Dei Coffee+Juice+Food (mobile), 1005 E. Beebe-Capps Expy. in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (replace ceiling tile as needed in food prep area); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Monday, March 6
Judsonia School, 916 Judson Ave. in Judsonia, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed a box of single-use trays being stored on the floor of the dry goods room; must be stored 6 inches above the floor; employee moved the box, corrected on site); inadequate ventilation and lighting, designated areas not used (observed grease buildup on the vent hood filters).
Love’s Midway, 2496 Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (must have a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program); barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed barehand contact with RTE food item); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink).
Riverview High School Baseball Concession, 810 Raider Drive in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed missing ceiling tile in storage area).
Riverview High School, 810 Raider Drive in Searcy, was cited for unapproved thawing methods used (observed TCS foods improperly thawing).
Walmart SuperCenter 157 deli/bakery, 3509 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed the hand soap dispenser at the back hand ashing sink in the deli to not work properly; employee changed out the soap container, corrected on site).
