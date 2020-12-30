The following health inspections were conducted in White County:
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Popeye’s Restaurant, 1805 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
Hwy 55 of Searcy, 212 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for improper cold holding temperatures (prep cooler at 61 degrees Fahrenheit; must maintain 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); plumbing not installed, improper backflow devices (repair leak at three-compartment sink faucet); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Hubilai Mongolian Stir Fry, 130 N. Poplar St. in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (mechanical dishwasher not delivering sanitizer properly); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in freezer); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (adequate lighting needed in walk-in freezer, cooler).
Hardee’s No. 1500672, 2997 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (some return air vents need to be cleaned); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (observation: posted permit has expired).
Curtis Kindergarten, 311 E. Park Ave. in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Stu’s Brew, 304 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser; provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted food service permit has expired).
Morning Sun Dollar Store Deli, 3589 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated or protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from ready-to-eat food); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Little Saints Daycare, 2509 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Lilia-Filipino Chow, 131 Blount Road in Higginson, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
Jimmy Phil’s Smoke Wagon, 267 Smith Road in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Love’s Midway, 2496 Arkansas Highway 16 in Searcy, was cited for physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (replace vent-a-hood filters as needed).
Jordan’s Kwik Stop No. 30, 1010 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
Domino’s of Beebe, 903 ASU Blvd. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Bogg’s Pizza Plus Inc., 929 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink).
Friday, Dec. 4
This Guy’s Smoke N Grill, 2030 S. Benton St. in Searcy, was cited for In-use utensils: properly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations); plumbing not installed, improper backflow devices (need to install service sink).
First Step Pre-School, 2006 E. Park Ave. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
His Kids Christian Academy, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36 W. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Rock House, 1301 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Cheryl’s Country Kitchen, 113 Autumn Circle in McRae, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Wellbar LLC, 110 N. Spring St. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
El Paraiso Acapulco, 1404 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (mechanical dishwasher not delivering sanitizer properly; use alternate method to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc., until machine is repaired and working properly); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (label all spray bottles as to contents); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (chlorine test strips must be available at the mechanical dishwasher and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (three-compartment sink removed from kitchen area; replace three-compartment sink); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
El Nopal Tapatio, 407 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); food not separated or protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from ready-to-eat food); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage or display (food must be stored in compliance with established regulations 6 inches off the floor in walk-in cooler); in-use utensils improperly stored (during pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available for the mechanical dishwasher and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions).
Friday, Dec. 11
White County Medical Center, 3214 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated or protected (observed raw ground beef stored over raw pork roast, thawing in walk-in cooler; raw meats shall be stored by internal cooking temperatures, with the highest temperature stored on bottom; ground beef moved below pork during inspection, corrected on site).
Monday, Dec. 14
Arisa Health Recovery, 3308 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink; provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas; must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions); non-food contact surfaces not clean (nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris; clean dry storage area, shelving as needed).
Friday, Dec. 18
Harry Parker DBA Firststep Preschool, 2312 Llama Dr. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas; must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers; provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink); improper cold holding temperatures (Whirlpool refrigerator found at 55 degrees Fahrenheit; must maintain 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below before being used to store PHF products); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
