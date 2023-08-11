The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Friday, Aug. 4
Lilia-Filipino Chow, 131 Blount Road in Higginson, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (food service permit not posted).
Monday, Aug. 7
White County Law Enforcement Center, 1600 E. Booth Road in Searcy, was cited for improper date marking or disposition (observed relish in the walk-in cooler with no date marking; food was discarded, corrected on site); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (facility permit shows in US Foods to not be paid).
SQRL Service Station Store No. 25, 3097 Arkansas Highway 5 in El Paso, was cited for insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed evidence in storage area; the premises shall be free of insects, rodents and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop stored improperly); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on floor in storage area); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed walk-in cooler door in need of repair and observed water pool on floor of walk-in cooler).
Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, 1512 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed an employee’s open cup in the kitchen; employee removed the cup, corrected on site); food not separated or protected (observed raw shell eggs being stored over various ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler; employee moved the eggs below ready to eat foods, corrected on site); improper cooling time and temperatures (observed refried beans, spicy salsa and shredded chicken cooked the previous day over 41 degrees Fahrenheit); improper cold holding temperatures (observed multiple food items in the large and small prep coolers above 41 degrees Fahrenheit); improper date marking or disposition (observed refried beans, spicy salsa and shredded chicken cooked on Aug. 6 with no date labels; employee labeled the containers, corrected on site); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed the back door to have a gap along the bottom door seal allowing light through; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed the wall next to the hot water heater to be in disrepair; observed a missing ceiling tile above the hot water heater); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed grease buildup on ventilation system filters and walls and observed the facility to be using a deep fryer without a vent hood system above it).
Donuts Donuts of Beebe, 1129 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for time as a public health control; procedures and record (observed no time/temp in use); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Searcy Cinema 8, 2933 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no soap at handwash sink); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Rialto Theater, 100 Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed need for repair to drain at handwash sink); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Hardee’s 1500672, 2997 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed water pool under three-compartment sink, debris on return air vent in food prep area).
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Waffle House No. 691, 3305 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated or protected (observed raw food product stored improperly in walk-in cooler); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (testing strips not available); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed the need for adequate lighting in walk-in cooler).
Raiders 4, 855 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Judsonia, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed expired over-the-counter medicine for sale; employee pulled the medicine for sale, corrected on site).
Malik LLC/Raiders, 848 Arkansas Highway 367 in Judsonia, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed over-the-counter medication that was out of date; expired medications are considered adulterated; items removed from retail sale during inspection, corrected on site); food not separated or protected (observed raw shell eggs being stored over raw bacon in the walk-in cooler, employee moved the eggs, corrected on site); improper cooking time and temperatures (observed chicken strips cooked and pulled at incorrect temperature; employee put the chicken for more cooking, corrected on site); improper date marking or disposition (observed no date labels on ready-to-eat foods in prep or walk-in coolers; foods were dated, corrected on site); time as a public health control, procedures and record (observed the facility to hold with time but not recording the time for when food left proper holding temperatures; employee timed all the food items, corrected on site).
Bill’s Cash Saver No. 408 Deli, 600 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Bill’s Cash Saver No. 408, 600 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for improper cold holding temperatures (observed cut watermelon on display shelving without temperature regulation).
