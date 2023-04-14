The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Tuesday, April 4
IHOP No. 3090, 3513 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed leak at service sink, handwash sink).
Little Caesars, 1900 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (some return air vents in food prep area need to be cleaned); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee jacket stored near food product).
Southern Ground Coffee Judsonia, 563 Arkansas Highway 385 N. in Judsonia, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed coffee grounds in the handwash sink at time of inspection; employee washed out the sink, corrected on site); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed an employee wash dishes and not sanitize them afterward; employee made sanitize water and sanitized dishes, corrected on site); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed several open windows in the food prep area with no protective screens; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed no test strips for chlorine sanitizer).
Thursday, April 6
Casa Mojitos Restaurant, 1911 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed barehand contact with RTE food product); food not separated or protected (observed raw food product stored improperly in walk-in cooler); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed mechanical dishwasher dispensing sanitizer at a concentration greater than needed); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe); single-use or single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on floor); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (no test strips (chlorine) available at mechanical dishwasher).
Firehouse Subs No. 633, 1547 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for non-food contact surfaces not clean (need to clean water spill next to service sink); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to repair leak at three-compartment sink); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Friday, April 7
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 310 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed the quaternary ammonium in the three-compartment sink to be below the manufacturer’s guidelines; no dishes were washed; employee remade the solution, corrected on site).
Searcy High Sports Complex Concession, 315 N. Elm St. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Dollar General Store No. 11051, 512 Wilbur Mills Ave. in Kensett, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (observed canned food items dented along seams on display shelving); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Monday, April 10
Zaxby’s, 1303 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed the front two wiping cloth sanitizer buckets to be below manufacturer’s guideline levels; employee remade the solutions, corrected on site); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (observed facility to have food permit posted in back area; permit was printed and posted by manager correctly, corrected on site).
Glenns Smokehouse, 1016 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer).
El Almacen, 1805 E. Rae Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed several spoons in the front handwashing sink; employee removed the spoons, corrected on site); food not separated/protected (observed raw chicken being stored over raw ground beef in the walk-in cooler); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed the mechanical warewashing machine to register a zero sanitizer level; a new bottle was attached and the machine registered correctly, corrected on site; and observed the cutting board on the front prep cooler to have damage and residue buildup); improper cooling time or temperatures (observed cooked rice cooling underneath the hot holding table at an incorrect temperature); improper hot holding temperatures (observed salsa in hot holding table at an incorrect temperature); improper date marking or disposition (observed several food containers in the walk-in cooler to be held past seven days); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a chemical bottle on the cleaning cart to have no working label); improper cooling method used or inadequate equipment used for temperature control (observed salsa in an ice bath at the front station to have ice only around half the container of salsa); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed an exit door in the kitchen to allow light in through a gap under the door; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed the handle of the ice scoop at the upstairs bar touching the ice); utensils, equipment or linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed clean plates and single-use food containers in the kitchen with the food side facing up); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed employee bathroom to have no self-closing door); inadequate ventilation and lighting or designated areas not used (observed a buildup of grease on the vent hood filters).
