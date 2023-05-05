The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Monday, April 24
Sweet Cheeks Espresso LLC (mobile), 912 Eastline Road in Searcy, was cited for in-use utensils improperly stored (observed the ice scoop in the cooler to have the handle touching the ice; employee put ice scoop into a cleanable container, corrected on site); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (observed chlorine sanitizer in the three-compartment sink to be above acceptable level; employee remade the sanitizer solution, corrected on site).
Bradford Schools Baseball Concession, 504 W. Main St. in Bradford, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed no handwashing sign posted; sign given to employee and posted, corrected on site); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (need three-compartment sink to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc.); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed several insects in the building during the inspection); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install three-compartment sink to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc.).
Tuesday, April 25
Pizza Plus, 3611 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Bald Knob, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper date marking or disposition (observed several pans of food on the salad bar and in the walk-in cooler to have no date labels; employee dated the pans for when food was prepared, corrected on site).
Pangburn Nutrition Center, 904 Second St. in Pangburn, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (there was no form of hand drying at the kitchen handwash sink; employee put paper towels at sink, corrected on site).
Harp’s 139 Store, 232 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed cleaning utensils in the handwashing sink in the meat department; employee cleaned out the sink, corrected on site; and observed no hand drying method provided at the produce and meat-cutting handwash sinks; employee placed paper towels at the sinks, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a bottle without a label in the produce area; the bottle was removed from use by the manager, corrected on site); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed the back door and loading door to have gaps around the seals; outer openings shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents).
Harp’s 139 Deli/Bakery, 232 U.S. Highway 167 N. in Bald Knob, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use (observed employee drink in can with no lid next to prep cooler above food containers; employee moved drink, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a chemical bottle in the deli to have no label for the contents; employee marked the bottles for the contents, corrected on site); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed a buildup of organic material on the ceiling fans).
Thursday, April 27
White County Medical Center, 1200 S. Main St. in Searty, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed organic matter on deli meat slicer, can opener blade at cook line and knife at vegetable prep station; all items were washed and sanitized during inspection, corrected on site); improper cooling time or temperatures (observed roast beef in the walk-in cooler from day prior holding at a temperature of 44 degrees Fahrenheit and gravy from morning at 87 degrees Fahrenheit; after 1.5 hours cooling, roast was discarded and gravy relocated to blast chiller, cooled to 41 degrees Fahrenheit during inspection); improper cooling method used or adequate equipment not used for temperature control (observed TCS foods in walk-in cooler to be improperly cooled within required timeframe); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed wet wiping cloth stored on prep table); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed dust buildup on ceiling and vents over serve/cook lines, and in drink walk-in cooler).
Martha Jean’s Diner, 5419 Arkansas Highway 367 S. in Beebe, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly in walk-in cooler); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed gaps in outer opening of establishment storage area; outer openings shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored on floor in storage area).
Fuji Steakhouse, 3548 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (observed wiping cloths in solution that tested below adequate level); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee lunchbox stored in reach-in cooler).
Doublebees No. 136, 1104 W. Mississippi St. in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (observed food debris in handwashing sink); contamination not prevented during food preparation, storage/display (observed food product stored on floor in walk-in freezer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on return air vents in food prep/storage area).
Big Red No. 133, 21 U.S. Highway 64 W. in Beebe, was cited for wiping cloths improperly used or stored (wiping cloth observed on shelf beside handwashing sink).
Friday, April 28
Simple Simons Pizza, 1650 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed empty container of sanitizer at three-compartment sink); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottle with no labeling information); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Kandela Grill DBA Tacos & Toda Madre, 1204 N. Main St. in Beebe, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed barehand contact with RTE food product); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
Burrito Day Cafe, 108 E. Center Ave. in Searcy, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed leftover soft drink syrup in the drink nozzles’ employee pulled and cleaned the nozzles, corrected on site); improper hot holding temperatures (pinto beans in the red food warmer were below 135 degrees Fahrenheit; employee reheated to above 165 degrees Fahrenheit, corrected on site); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed buildup on the non-food contact surfaces of the ice machine; employee cleaned ice machine, corrected on site.).
Unity Health Child Development Center, 1200 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for utensils, equipment and linens improperly stored, dried or handled (observed no barrier in place between the handwash sink and the three-compartment sink).
Monday, May 1
Arby’s No. 5003013, 3100 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for insects, rodents and animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed light coming in through gaps between the back door and the door seal; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed floor tile and floor/wall juncture tiles missing and in disrepair and observed food debris on the floor underneath equipment in the kitchen and on the floor of the walk-in cooler); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed grease buildup on the vent hood system filters).
Alley Cats BBQ Shack (mobile), 1403 W. Vinity Road in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
Caliente, 299 W. Main St. in Bradford, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present).
