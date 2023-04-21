The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions: (Establishments with no infractions are not included). There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Thursday, April 13
Grumpy’s Getaway, 442 Arkansas Highway 25 B in Rose Bud, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed mechanical dishwasher not delivering sanitizer properly); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed debris buildup on return air vents in food prep area); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired).
Friday, April 14
Beena’s Tiny Tots Daycare, 797 Arkansas Highway 367 N. in Judsonia, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); food not separated/protected (observed a carton of raw shell eggs being stored over ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler; employee relocated the eggs, corrected on site); food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (observed chlorine sanitizer in the three-compartment sink to be above 100 parts per million; employee remade the solution, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed milk in the baby milk reach-in cooler to be above 41 degrees Fahrenheit; employee relocated milk to a proper working cooler); improper date marking and disposition (observed several containers of food in the kitchen reach-in cooler to have on date labels; employee dated the labels to when food was prepared, corrected on site); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed several chemical bottles throughout the facility to have no labels; employee labeled the bottles, corrected on site); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal refrigerator thermometer); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized persons present (observed one of the exits for the facility to have light coming in through the bottom of the door; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents).
Monday, April 17
Lilia-Filipino Chow (mobile unit), 131 Blount Road in Higginson, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (food service permit not posted).
El Almacen, 1805 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed a chemical bottle on the cleaning cart to have no working label; employee labeled the bottle, corrected on site).
Tuesday, April 18
Bogg’s Pizza Plus Inc., 929 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for person in charge/present did not demonstrate knowledge or perform duties (observed a child in the kitchen at the start of the inspection; employee led the child out of the kitchen, corrected on site); hands not clean or properly washed (observed an employee wash their hands in the kitchen three-compartment sink); barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (observed employee handle ready-to-eat food without gloves; employee washed hands and used tongs, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed cut cucumbers in the reach-in cooler with broken handle to be above 41 degrees Fahrenheit); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed service sink not hooked up).
Good Measure Market, 614 S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed employee jacket stored near food product).
Taqueria Morazan (mobile unit), 3021 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (a handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing; provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser, provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas and must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers); food not separated/protected (observed raw food product stored improperly); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer); single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (observed single-service items stored improperly); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed no RPZ/dual check valve on freshwater intake; observed wastewater draining into a tub on the outside of the unit).
The Mercantile of Main St., 900 Main St. in Pangburn, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); food obtained from unapproved source (observed farm fresh eggs being stored in a cooler that are used for facility use; employee pulled the eggs from cooler and from use, corrected on site); food not separated/protected (observed raw eggs being stored over ready-to-eat foods in the two-door reach-in cooler; employee relocated eggs, corrected on site); improper cold holding temperatures (observed food in the front display case to be above 41 degrees Fahrenheit); toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed chemical bottle with no label; employee labeled the bottle, corrected on site); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed dirty utensils being stored with clean utensils on a storage rack; employee cleaned the utensils, corrected on site); toilet facilities improperly constructed, supplied or cleaned (observed the bathroom door to no self-close); inadequate ventilation or lighting or designated areas not used (observed a buildup of grease on the vent hood filters).
Warehouse 4 Coffee, 401 Dr. Jimmy Carr Drive in Searcy, was cited for warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available).
