The following health inspections were conducted in White County:
Friday, Oct. 16
Suttle’s Road Hog BBQ, 2008 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for food-contact surfaces not cleaned or sanitized (mechanical dishwasher not delivering sanitizer properly; use three-compartment sink to wash-rinse-sanitize utensils, etc., until machine is working properly).
Monday, Oct. 19
Searcy Head Start, 610 Moss St. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Sonic Drive In of Searcy No. 1, 2005 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for barehand contact with RTE foods or approved alternate method improperly followed (no barehand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice; use gloves, spatulas, tongs, deli tissue or other dispensing equipment); wiping cloths improperly used or stored (change sanitizer solution as needed for wiping cloths; tested below 200 ppm).
Little Caesars, 1900 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Gorditas Aguas Calientas (mobile), 703 N. Elm St. in Beebe, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Daylight Donuts, 602 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser at each handwashing sink; a handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (need to install service sink); other violations: Code number must be noted on following page (posted permit has expired; contact billing office to ensure that you are in compliance with the law).
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Wortham Daycare, 500 J.K. St. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Wild Sweet William’s, 304B S. Main St. in Searcy, was cited for single-use and single-service articles improperly stored or used (single service items must be stored to prevent contamination 6 inches off the floor).
Heavenly Care Preschool, 508 N. Spruce St. in Searcy, compliance issues not noted at time of assessment.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Subway Sandwiches No. 23048, 17091 Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for thermometers not provided or accurate (repair thermometer at prep station cooler; facility lacks internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer; locate thermometer in prep cooler).
Edwards Cash Saver Food Store No. 3541, 1701 W. Dewitt Henry Drive in Beebe, was cited for food not in good condition, safe or unadulterated (remove canned food items dented along seams from shelving as necessary); food not separated/protected (separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from ready-to-eat food; observed raw beef stored in dairy walk-in cooler; place in meat cooler); plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (repair leak/drain at service sink).
