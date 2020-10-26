New legacy society for estate gifts announced
Harding University’s Center for Charitable Estate Planning recently announced the James A. Harding Legacy Society, a new stewardship program that recognizes donors who support the university through their estate plans, wills or gifts of assets.
Gifts through estates are used specifically to support Harding’s endowment, which funds student scholarships, significant faculty positions and designated programs. Presently, Harding’s endowment is valued at $169 million.
“The James A. Harding Legacy Society is our way of acknowledging a donor,” said Ken Bissell, director of the Center for Charitable Estate Planning. “Making a legacy gift enables a person to act on their convictions and make a difference for years to come. Unfortunately, these gifts often go unnoticed because they come at the end of a donor’s life.”
The program is named for James A. Harding (1848-1922), who was a pioneer in establishing colleges affiliated with the Church of Christ. Along with David Lipscomb, Harding helped found and served as the first president of Nashville Bible College in 1891, which later became Lipscomb University. He later founded Potter Bible College in Kentucky. Harding College (now Harding University) was named in his honor when it was founded in 1924 upon the merger of Harper College and Arkansas Bible College in Morrilton. His son-in-law, J.N. Armstrong, was Harding College’s first president.
For more information, call (501) 279-4210 or visit harding.edu/ccep.
New display ends this week
“The Dinner Guests: A Gathering” will be on display in the Stevens Art Gallery through Friday.
Artist Daniel Adams, director of Harding University in Greece, says the series has been in the making for four years.
“A dinner in your home is one of the most intimate forms of social gatherings in our society,” Adams said. “Who we choose to invite to dinner tells a story about who we are as people. Most people invite those most like themselves. Jesus got in trouble with the other teachers and rabbis because he ate with the ‘wrong people.’ We are supposed to be following him. What does our guest list look like?”
The images in the display represent the brand “mascots” on food packaging – Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben, Joy Butterworth and several others – and were chosen after Adams noticed they were usually people of minority status and stereotypically worked in the service and domestic servant industries. The images are made up of abstract dot patterns that make up four color separations used to replicate full-color images. The further you stand from the image, the clearer it becomes.
Adams said he wanted to portray how many people cannot see racism in their own lives up close.
“Many times we need to back up to gain a perspective that is closer to reality, just as you have to back away from the prints to better see who they represent,” he said.
The Stevens Art Gallery, located on the first floor of the Stevens Art and Design Center, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free.
American Pharmacists Month celebrated
Harding University College of Pharmacy is celebrating American Pharmacists Month by recognizing its alumni pharmacists and the contributions of pharmacists in all aspects of health care, as well as by honoring pharmacists in the community and launching a condensed curriculum program beginning summer 2021.
The 3 1/2-year curriculum is one of the few programs of its kind.
“Our new curricular plan optimizes the student’s time commitment and financial commitment,” said Jeanie Smith, College of Pharmacy assistant dean for student affairs and admissions. “Students will graduate one semester earlier, saving a full semester of tuition. Graduates benefit by entering the job market sooner. In the words of Dr. Henry North, assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences, ‘At HUCOP, students can thrive in 3.5.’”
For more information, visit harding.edu/pharmacy or call (501) 279-5528.
Virtual event with former New England Patriots tight end scheduled
The Harding University American Studies Institute will host Benjamin Watson, a former New England Patriots tight end, for a virtual lecture event at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 as part of its American Studies Institute Distinguished Lecture Series.
Watson’s lecture will feature his book “Under Our Skin: Getting Real about Race – and Getting Free from the Fears and Frustrations that Divide Us.” The event will be streamed live at steaming.harding.edu.
An NFL veteran, Watson has been a key playmaker for the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens. A first-round draft pick and Super Bowl champion, he has been recognized as one of CNN’s Extraordinary People, a Walter Payton Man of the Year finalist and has received the Bart Starr Award.
In addition to his commitment on the field, Benjamin and his wife, Kirsten, established One More, a nonprofit dedicated to impacting the lives of those in need by providing enrichment opportunities and promoting education through charitable initiatives and partnerships. Watson has also released two books, “Under Our Skin” and “The New Dad’s Playbook,” and has appeared on numerous major TV networks and spoken on current events at schools, churches and conferences across the country.
For more information, visit harding.edu/asi, harding.edu/honors/seminar-series, or call (501) 279-4497.
