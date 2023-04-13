A product designed to give duck hunters additional support and balance while removing waders, an idea to utilize “e-paper” to turn a surface such as a car bumper or laptop into a space for advertising and development of a drug that has shown promise to protect babies from maternal opioid use disorder are the winners of the 23rd annual Arkansas Governor’s Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition, presented by Arkansas Capital Corporation in Little Rock.

Harding and the University of Central Arkansas shared a win the Elevator Pitch competition High-Growth/Technology Division, Undergraduate Track: CarpeDerm.

