A product designed to give duck hunters additional support and balance while removing waders, an idea to utilize “e-paper” to turn a surface such as a car bumper or laptop into a space for advertising and development of a drug that has shown promise to protect babies from maternal opioid use disorder are the winners of the 23rd annual Arkansas Governor’s Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition, presented by Arkansas Capital Corporation in Little Rock.
Harding and the University of Central Arkansas shared a win the Elevator Pitch competition High-Growth/Technology Division, Undergraduate Track: CarpeDerm.
Both students and faculty members of the winning teams shared a $114,000 cash prize pool. The winners were announced at an awards luncheon at the Fayetteville Public Library Events Center.
Other winners included the following:
Elevator Pitch — $1,000 to each winner
Winner: Winrock Automotive Small Business Division: Waderbuddy.
Winner: High-Growth / Technology Division, Graduate Track: U.N.C.L. — University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.
Winrock Automotive Small Business Division
First place: Waderbuddy — Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia ($10,000).
Second place: Covered by Grace — Ouachita Baptist University ($7,500).
Third place: EzB — Central Baptist College, Conway ($5,000)
High-Growth / Technology Division — Undergraduate Track
First place: AdCharta — University of Arkansas, Fayetteville ($20,000)
Second place: Abily — John Brown University, Siloam Springs ($10,000)
Third place: MicroCures — Ouachita Baptist University ($7,500)
Innovate Arkansas High-Growth / Technology Division — Graduate Track
First place: Pediatrica Therapeutics — University of Arkansas, Fayetteville ($20,000)
Second place: CareMate Technologies — University of Arkansas, Fayetteville ($10,000)
Third place: Vitruvian Matrix — University of Arkansas, Fayetteville ($7,500)
Since the first Governor’s Cup in 2001, 3,165 college and university students have competed, submitting 977 business ideas. For 2023, 78 students comprising 23 teams from nine Arkansas universities entered the competition. Over its history, the Governor’s Cup has awarded $2.81 million to winners.
