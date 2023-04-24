Harding University’s spring commencement ceremonies will be held May 6, celebrating the accomplishments of more than 700 students. Three ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. in the university’s George S. Benson Auditorium.
Members of this semester’s graduating class represent 25 nations and territories and 38 states. Degrees will be conferred from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.
The commencement addresses will be given by Dr. David B. Burks, university chancellor, who has served Harding for 56 years, including 27 1/2 years as president from 1987-2013 and 2020-22. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business from Harding in 1965, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas in Austin and a doctorate in higher education administration from Florida State University. A certified public accountant, he worked for Exxon before returning to Harding in 1967.
Burks is the author of three books, “The Christian Alternative for Business,” “Strategic Management Simulation” and “Camaraderie.” He also is general editor of “Against the Grain.”
Burks serves as an elder at College Church of Christ. He is on the board of directors for First Security Bank and also has served on the board of trustees for the North Central Association of Colleges and Universities, the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, and the Higher Learning Commission, which he chaired from 2001-07. He and his wife, Leah, have two sons, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Dr. Michael Williams, university president, will recognize the candidates as they are recommended by the faculty for graduation. Doors open approximately one hour prior to each ceremony for guest seating. The ceremony is free and open to the public; however, tickets are required for admittance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.