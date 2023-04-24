Harding University’s spring commencement ceremonies will be held May 6, celebrating the accomplishments of more than 700 students. Three ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. in the university’s George S. Benson Auditorium.

Members of this semester’s graduating class represent 25 nations and territories and 38 states. Degrees will be conferred from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.

