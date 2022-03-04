Harding University has created the first Master of Science in cardiac function and interventional technology degree program in the nation to “meet the growing industry demand for highly trained clinical professionals specializing in cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology.”
Beginning in fall 2022, accepted students will begin a 10-month cohort program that provides specialized training in cardiac function, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, cardiac interventional procedures and career leadership.
“We are leading the charge in the cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology fields with the launch of our new CFIT program,” said Dr. David Burks, president of Harding.
Students will have access to industry exposure and training with technology and techniques, as well as procedures presented by industry personnel. Additionally, the CFIT program combines training with learning opportunities developed through partnerships with business and industry leaders. Because of these partnerships, students will also gain hands-on clinical experience through utilization of an on-campus simulator, technology, anatomy and cadaver labs, as well as off-campus supervised clinical activities.
“This program is a momentous innovation in the industry and it’s happening right here in Arkansas,” CFIT program director Dr. Kenneth Turley said.
The first cohort of students in the Master of Science in cardiac function and interventional technology program will begin courses in August 2022. Students interested in the new program must have a bachelor’s degree, including at least two courses in anatomy and physiology, and have completed the Graduate Record Examination.
