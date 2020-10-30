Harding University will kick off the holiday season with a closed lighting ceremony for students, faculty and staff Monday.
Guests are invited to view the display beginning Nov. 22.
President Dr. Bruce McLarty will lead the campus community in a countdown to illuminate thousands of lights that will grace the front lawn through the new year. Preparations have been underway since September when the university’s physical resources department began hanging lights and Christmas wreaths across campus.
For more information about the lights, visit harding.edu/holidays. The university’s light display is also featured in the city of Searcy’s Holiday of Lights, a guide to seasonal events that take place all over town throughout December.
