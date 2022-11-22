Harding University will kick off its holiday season activities with its annual campus lighting ceremony.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday on the front lawn near the David B. Burks American Heritage Building. The countdown to the moment the lights come on will begin promptly at 6, so guests are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early.

