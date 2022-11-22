Harding University will kick off its holiday season activities with its annual campus lighting ceremony.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. Monday on the front lawn near the David B. Burks American Heritage Building. The countdown to the moment the lights come on will begin promptly at 6, so guests are encouraged to arrive a few minutes early.
President Mike Williams will lead the crowd in the countdown to illuminate hundreds of thousands of lights that will be on display on the front lawn through New Year’s Day. Preparations have been underway since October when the university’s physical resources department began hanging lights and Christmas wreaths across campus.
For more information, visit harding.edu/holidays. The university’s light display is also featured in the city of Searcy’s Holiday of Lights, a guide to seasonal events that take place all over town during December.
