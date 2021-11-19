The Harding University American Studies Institute will host NCAA champion and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and Harvard professor, bestselling author and The Atlantic columnist Arthur Brooks on Thursday, March 31 for the spring presentations of its Distinguished Lecture Series.
Tebow is a two-time national champion, first-round NFL Draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner. He played three years in the NFL for the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets and went on to play professional baseball as a member of the New York Mets organization for five years before retiring in February 2021, although he briefly tried to make an NFL comeback this summer with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tebow is a college football analyst for ESPN and an author of four New York Times best-selling books. The Tim Tebow Foundation was established in 2010 with the goal to “bring faith, hope and love to children with life-threatening illnesses.”
Brooks teaches public leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and management practice at the Harvard Business School. Before joining the Harvard faculty in July 2019, he served for 10 years as president of American Enterprise Institute, one of the world’s leading think tanks based in Washington, D.C.
Brooks is the author of 12 books, including three national bestsellers. He is a columnist for The Atlantic, host of the podcast “How to Build a Happy Life,” and subject of the 2019 documentary “The Pursuit,’’ which Variety named one of the Best Documentaries on Netflix in August 2019. Brooks has been selected as one of Fortune Magazine’s 50 World’s Greatest Leaders and has been awarded six honorary doctorates.
These events are free and open to the public. Both presentations will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Benson Auditorium on Harding’s campus.
For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.
