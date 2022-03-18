Harding University’s chapter of Phi Alpha Theta international historical honor society and the Clifton L. Ganus Jr. endowed chair for history and political science will be hosting the third annual History Faire on Saturday.
The History Faire is a free interactive event for children ages 3 through fourth grade. More than 15 booths will feature topics such as archeology, Egyptology, Native American culture, photography and much more. Other activities will include face painting and a dig site. Representatives from Arkansas State Parks and the White County Historical Society will also be present.
“The History Faire strives to excite and teach children about history through an interactive experience about all aspects of the subject,” said Dr. Julie Harris, professor of history. “We involve members of the historical community from the area as well as Harding students and faculty. This event highlights the need to understand our past to create a better future.”
The faire will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, on the lawn of the Harding History House at 205 Lott Tucker Drive. The event is free and open to the public.
To register, call (501) 279-4427.
