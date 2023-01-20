The Harding University American Studies Institute will host PovertyCure founder Michael Matheson Miller for the first spring presentation in its Distinguished Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Benson Auditorium.
Matheson’s lecture is titled “Charity, Justice and Human Flourishing.”
Miller is a senior research fellow at the Acton Institute and director and producer of the award-winning documentary. “Poverty, Inc.,” the PovertyCure DVD series, The Good Society series and The Gospel Work. He is the founding director of PovertyCure, which promotes entrepreneurial solutions to poverty in the developing world.
Miller also is the host of “The Moral Imagination” podcast and an author of multiple books. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame and graduate degrees from Nagoya University Graduate School of International Development in Japan, Franciscan University and Thunderbird Graduate School of Business.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.