The Harding University American Studies Institute will host Bob Goff, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Love Does, for the third presentation in its Distinguished Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in the Benson Auditorium. Goff’s lecture is titled “Undistracted in Business and in Life.”
Goff’s most recent book, “Undistracted,” joins a list of previous bestsellers, “Love Does,” “Everybody Always” and “Dream Big.” He is the honorary consul to the Republic of Uganda and an attorney. Love Does is a nonprofit human rights organization operating in Uganda, India, Nepal, Iraq and Somalia. He recently opened The Oaks, a retreat center in Southern California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.