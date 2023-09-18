The Harding University American Studies Institute will welcome Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter Jonathan Skrmetti as part of its distinguished lecture series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Benson Auditorium, 201 S. Blakeney in Searcy.

Skrmetti’s lecture, titled “The Small-T Truth,” will address the significance of simple truth, emphasizing the need to focus on the long term in the midst of tumult and contention. He will draw from his experiences, his role as attorney general and Scripture to provide insights and practical advice on how people can maintain integrity in their professional lives.

