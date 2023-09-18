The Harding University American Studies Institute will welcome Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter Jonathan Skrmetti as part of its distinguished lecture series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Benson Auditorium, 201 S. Blakeney in Searcy.
Skrmetti’s lecture, titled “The Small-T Truth,” will address the significance of simple truth, emphasizing the need to focus on the long term in the midst of tumult and contention. He will draw from his experiences, his role as attorney general and Scripture to provide insights and practical advice on how people can maintain integrity in their professional lives.
“We’re excited to finally announce that Jonathan Skrmetti is visiting our campus,” said Dr. Mike Williams, president of Harding University. “He has had a very successful career, and we hope he can instill some words of wisdom for our students and staff alike.”
Skrmetti began his tenure as Tennessee’s 28th attorney general and reporter in September 2022. In this role, he acts as the chief legal officer for Tennessee, providing representation to all three branches of government and protecting the freedom of the public.
Skrmetti earned degrees from George Washington University, the University of Oxford and Harvard Law School, where he served as editor-in-chief of the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit Harding.edu/ASI or call (501) 279-4497.
