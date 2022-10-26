Harding University will host its 98th homecoming today through Saturday.
Homecoming weekend will incorporate many activities for students, alumni, faculty, staff and community, including a theater production, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
“We are thrilled to welcome alumni and their families back to campus for homecoming, which always serves as a special time to reminisce and reconnect,” said Heather Kemper, director of alumni and parent relations. “With more than 100 events to attend, there is something for everyone to enjoy. I’m especially looking forward to the Heritage Circle Banquet, where we will honor the Class of 1972 returning to campus for their 50th reunion. Seeing their enthusiastic reunion and reconnection is always a highlight of the weekend.”
This year’s theater production, “Cinderella,” is the Broadway update of the classic romantic fairy tale. This production features a brand-new book from librettist Douglas Carter Beane and has added several new characters and expanded the world of the original. Tickets can be purchased for $18 or $20 at hardingtickets.com, the alumni and ticket office in the David B. Burks American Heritage Building or at the door. Tickets at the door will be $20. Immediately following the musical, join the cast for a meet and greet in the student center. For more information, contact the alumni and ticket office at (501) 279-4276.
In addition to the annual musical, homecoming activities will include the following:
Thursday, Oct. 27
Harding History Tour (Scan the QR codes at campus locations)
Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., parking lot between Benson Auditorium and the Mabee Business Building
Friday, Oct. 28
Linda Byrd Smith Museum of Biblical Archaeology, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., McInteer Bible and World Missions Center
Homecoming Art Show, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Stevens Art Gallery
Chapel, 9 a.m., Benson Auditorium
Faith and Business Symposium, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Mabee Business Building
Harding History Tour (Scan the QR codes at campus locations.)
University Chorus Mini-Concert, noon, Reynolds Recital Hall
Engineering Presentation by NSF Career Awardee Dr. James Huff, noon, Pryor-England Science Center, Room 300
Harding History House, 1-3 p.m., 205 N. Lott Tucker Drive
Justified, Black Student Association Choir, 2-3 p.m., Benson steps
ROTC Fitness Challenge, 2:30-4:30 p.m., front lawn
Good News Singers, 4 p.m., C.L. Kay Plaza, in front of Benson Auditorium
“Live at Five” broadcast, 5 p.m., Reynolds Center TV studio
Bison 3K G.L.O.W. Run, 8 p.m., Bison Park, race information and registration at runsignup.com/bisonglowrun
Saturday, Oct. 29
Linda Byrd Smith Museum of Biblical Archaeology, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., McInteer Bible and World Missions Center
Campus tour, 10 a.m., Heritage lobby
Harding History Tour (Scan the QR codes at campus locations)
Alumni chapel, 10-10:30 a.m., Anthony and Wright Administration Building Auditorium
Harding History House, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 205 N. Lott Tucker Drive
Art & Design Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Stevens Art Gallery
Homecoming Art Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. outside main entrance to Stevens Art Gallery
Harding Authors book signing, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Hammon Student Center
Homecoming Art Show, 10:45 a.m.-5 p.m., Stevens Art Gallery
Food trucks, inflatable games and petting zoo, 10:45 a.m-2:45 p.m., Ganus Activities Complex
Pied Pipers children’s theater troupe, 11 a.m., Benson steps
Harding family picnic, food trucks and giant tailgate celebration, 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Ganus Activities Complex
Homecoming Parade, 11:45 a.m., East Pleasure Avenue through Legacy Park, ends at First Security Stadium
Belles and Beaux concert, 1 p.m., Bison Park
Thundering Herd Marching Band, 2:30 p.m., Bison Park
Bison football vs. Northwestern Oklahoma University, 3 p.m. First Security Stadium
Sankofa Gala sponsored by the African American Alumni Association, 7 p.m., Cone Chapel. Tickets available in the alumni office or online at www.hardingtickets.com.
