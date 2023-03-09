The Harding University American Studies Institute will host Dr. Anne Rathbone Bradley, the George and Sally Mayer Fellow for Economic Education and vice president of academic affairs at The Fund for American Studies, Monday at 7:30 p.m. as part of its distinguished lecture series in the Benson Auditorium. Bradley’s lecture is titled “Biblical Human Flourishing and Economic Freedom."
Bradley teaches economics at George Mason University and previously served as the vice president of economic initiatives at the Institute for Faith, Work & Economics, where she continues to research a systematic biblical theology of economic freedom. She also is a professor of economics at The Institute for World Politics and Grove City College.
