Harding University will honor more than 400 candidates for graduation during its fall commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Benson Auditorium.
Members of this semester’s graduating class represent six foreign countries – Bahamas, China, Lithuania, Panama, South Africa and the United Kingdom – as well as 36 U.S. states. Degrees will be conferred from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.
The commencement address will be given by Arkansas first lady Susan Hutchinson. Named Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas’ Woman of Inspiration in 2015, Hutchinson has made the prevention and treatment of child abuse her top priority. In her role as first lady, she has seen firsthand the devastation of child abuse and continues to speak out in defense of children, urging leaders to establish an advocacy center in every Arkansas county.
She also hopes to inspire educators to incorporate music into the daily lives of students. A native of Atlanta and valedictorian of her Fulton High School class, the first lady earned her bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Bob Jones University, where she met Asa Hutchinson. The governor and first lady have been married for 49 years and have four children.
University President Mike Williams will recognize the candidates as they are recommended by the faculty for graduation.
