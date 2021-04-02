The Harding University American Studies Institute Distinguished Lecture Series will feature Warren Stephens, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Stephens Inc., a privately-owned diversified financial services firm headquartered in Little Rock, for its final event of the year.
“An Evening with Warren Stephens” will be held in the Benson Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. April 13. Stephens will discuss his role with Stephens Inc. as well as the extensive renovations at the Arkansas Arts Center, now known as the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts. The event will be open to the public. All COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and safety will be followed.
Stephens, a native of Arkansas, graduated from Washington and Lee University, receiving his Bachelor of Arts in economics and his MBA from Wake Forest University.
Stephens has been vocal in his belief that banks should remain modestly leveraged, pointing to his own company’s ability to weather the economic downturn of 2008 without government assistance. He is equally vocal in his support of capitalism, frequently speaking around the country about capitalism’s unmatched power to lift people out of poverty, create jobs and stabilize communities.
Active in the community, Stephens serves on boards for the Central Arkansas Boys and Girls Club, Episcopal Collegiate School Foundation, Capital Campaign to renovate the current Arkansas Repertory Theatre and the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, including its foundation and capital campaign.
The event is open to the public with limited seating. The event will be streamed live at streaming.harding.edu/asi. For more information, visit harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.
