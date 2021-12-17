Harding University will honor more than 400 candidates for graduation during its fall commencement ceremony today at 10 a.m. in the Benson Auditorium. The ceremony will be live-streamed at streaming.harding.edu.
Members of this semester’s graduating class represent five countries – Bosnia and Herzegovina, China, Honduras, Nigeria and the United Kingdom – as well as 33 states. Degrees will be conferred from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Sciences and the University College.
The commencement address will be given by Dr. Dan Davidson. Davidson graduated from Harding in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in general science and went on to complete his MD at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in 1980. He worked in private practice in Searcy until 1994 and has since practiced at Baptist Health, White County Physicians Group and White County Medical Center.
Davidson currently specializes in family practice at Unity Health in Searcy, where he serves as a chairman of the utilization review committee, is a member of the Arkansas Trauma Board and serves on the board of directors for International Health Care Foundation and World Christian Broadcasting. He has also participated in medical missions in Nigeria, Madagascar, Guyana, Panama, Mexico and Tanzania. Davidson is a member of the Harding University President’s Council and was chosen by the College of Sciences as Alumnus of the Year in 2015.
University President David Burks will recognize the candidates as they are recommended by the faculty for graduation.
For more information, visit harding.edu/graduation.
