Harding University’s spring commencement ceremonies will be held May 7 and May 8, celebrating the accomplishments of more than 800 students.
A ceremony will be held May 7 at 4 p.m., and four ceremonies will be held May 8 at 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the university’s George S. Benson Auditorium. All COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and safety will be followed.
Members of this semester’s graduating class represent 16 nations and territories, as well as 42 states.
Degrees will be conferred from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, Honors College and University College.
Five speakers have been chosen for the commencement ceremonies this year:
Dr. Dale Manor, professor emeritus of archaeology and Bible and administrator and curator of Harding’s Linda Byrd Smith Museum of Biblical Archaeology;
Dr. Ann Brown, associate professor of English and director of the McNair Scholars Program;
Dr. John Henderson, retired cardiologist and chief medical officer for Unity Health;
Dr. Cliff Ganus, distinguished professor emeritus of music and former chairman of the department;
Dr. Ken Cameron, professor emeritus of behavioral sciences.
University President David Burks will confer the earned degrees at the ceremony. Doors open approximately one hour prior to each ceremony for guest seating.
For more information about the commencement ceremony, visit harding.edu/graduation.
